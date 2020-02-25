Despite finding itself unexpectedly entangled in a back-and-forth game against Mankato West, the Owatonna boys basketball team found a way to steal a 67-66 Big Nine Conference victory on Monday night at the OHS gymnasium.
As the 10-place Scarlets matched the Huskies stride-for-stride and leaning on Buom Jock, the Huskies found themselves trailing by two points at halftime in a game that saw Mankato West commit just 11 turnovers and match Owatonna on the glass at 38 rebounds apiece.
With his team struggling from beyond the arc—Owatonna made just 7 of 24 shots from downtown — Evan Dushek was forced to shoulder the majority of the offensive load and led all scorers with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Payton Beyer added 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Brayden Williams chipped in 13 points and a game-high five assists.
Jock finished 3-for-5 from deep and led Mankato West with 20 points while Mehki Collins registered a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Owatonna (15-10 overall, 13-8 Big Nine) concludes the regular season on Friday at home against Northfied.
Owatonna 67, Mankato West 66
Owatonna scoring: Payton Beyer 12, Brayden Williams 13, Evan Dushek 21, Nolan Burmeister 3, Isaac Oppegard 5, Ty Creger 8, Sol Havelka 3, Carson DeKam 2. Halftime: Mankato West 38, Owatonna 36.