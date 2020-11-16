The ninth-grade Huskies ended up 5-1 for the fall season with a 34-8 win over Northfield.
The Huskies took their opening drive and scored in 11 plays ending with a 3-yard run by Brennan Sletten to take the 6-0 lead.
Jacob Ginskey teamed up with Caleb Fast from 16 yards out for the next scoring play, giving the Huskies a 12-0 lead.
Ginskey then hooked up with Joseph Pirkl from 29 yards out and then Sletten ran in the two-point conversion for the 20-0 lead.
Ginskey connected with Pirkl once again from 37 yards out with Sletten once again scoring the two-conversion for the 28-0 lead.
Northfield ended the shutout bid in the fourth quarter for their lone score and then Mitchell Seykora electrified the home crowd with a 98-yard run after receiving the option pitch from quarterback Thomas Herzog to wrap up the scoring for the day.