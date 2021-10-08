The New-Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Waseca on Thursday to take part in the Waseca Invite.
The boys finished sixth out of six finishing teams with a team score of 145, trailing behind fifth place Waseca (105), fourth place Tri-City United (90), third place Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (69), second place Faribault (59) and first place Jordan (41).
The girls only entered three runners and didn't finish with a team score.
The three finishes for the girls came from from Torri Vaale (21:50) in 11th place, Annabelle Petsinger (25:28) in 24th place and Lexi McGannon (29:23) in 43rd place.
The boys were led by a 20th place finish from Devon Nelton and a 22nd place finish from Jacob Karl. Nelton finished with a time of 19:24 and Karl finished with a time 19:31.
Behind them was Conner Nelson (20:24) in 32nd place, Sam Christensen (20:37) in 34th place, Gavin Sletten (20:53) in 37th and Eric Arvis (21:08) in 38th place.
NRHEG will close out its regular season when it travels to Freeborn on Tuesday.