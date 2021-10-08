Devon Nelton (NRHEG Boys XC).JPG

NRHEG's Devon Nelton runs in the Waseca Invite. Nelton finished as the Panthers top runner. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The New-Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Waseca on Thursday to take part in the Waseca Invite.

The boys finished sixth out of six finishing teams with a team score of 145, trailing behind fifth place Waseca (105), fourth place Tri-City United (90), third place Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (69), second place Faribault (59) and first place Jordan (41).

The girls only entered three runners and didn't finish with a team score.

The three finishes for the girls came from from Torri Vaale (21:50) in 11th place, Annabelle Petsinger (25:28) in 24th place and Lexi McGannon (29:23) in 43rd place.

Jacob Karl (NRHEG Boys XC).JPG

NRHEG's Jacob Karl closes out his run in the Waseca Invite. Karl finished as the Panthers' second best runner of the day with his 22nd place finish. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The boys were led by a 20th place finish from Devon Nelton and a 22nd place finish from Jacob Karl. Nelton finished with a time of 19:24 and Karl finished with a time 19:31.

Behind them was Conner Nelson (20:24) in 32nd place, Sam Christensen (20:37) in 34th place, Gavin Sletten (20:53) in 37th and Eric Arvis (21:08) in 38th place.

NRHEG will close out its regular season when it travels to Freeborn on Tuesday.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

