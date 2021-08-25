Medford football coach Jerome Johannes has something with his team that many other varsity coaches across the state wish they had: familiarity.
"Being a small school, pretty familiar," Johannes said regarding how well he knows his team. "Having these guys in the weight room and doing some things in the summer, our camp was a huge success this past year with almost everyone at camp. I know these guys and a lot of these guys have been around and will come to the weight room. I see their faces and it wasn't just digitally or virtually. They've been around a lot and they want to compete. They're doing everything to get better."
The Tigers are coming off a season in which they finished 6-2 and in second place in the highly competitive Mid Southeast District. While the likes of Josiah Hedensten, Kael Hermanstorfer and Gavin Hermes are no longer with the program, Medford has a bevy of returning experience that are looking to pick up right where the 2020 team left off.
"Our goal always is the sub-district championship. We do have some very key figures coming back with [Jack Paulson] and [Justin Ristau] and [Tate Hermes] who have been starting for two or three years now," Johannes said. "We do have guys that are ready to step in and fill their spots and were just as hungry as they were when they were playing. I think we're going to be in the mix. Obviously, with a new team and new guys coming in you're not sure exactly what is going to be done. But if things go right, we'll be right in the mix."
Paulson is arguably one of the top running backs in the district and figures to be among those competing for District Player of the Year. Ristau is starting his second season under center and has come to practice with a chip on his shoulder, according to Johannes. Hermes is looking to build off a strong sophomore campaign at linebacker and will help solidify the Tigers' offensive line alongside Dylan Heiderscheidt.
As long as Medford plays to their strengths, they should find themselves among the top teams in their district.
SCHEDULE
Friday, Sept 3: at Rushford-Peterson, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept 10: USC, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept 17: at Lester Prairie, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept 24: GFW, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct 1: at WEM, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct 8: NRHEG, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct 15: at St. Clair/Loyola, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct 20: Blooming Prairie, 7 p.m.