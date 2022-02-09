The Class 4A No. 9 Owatonna Huskies made the trip to Northfield on Tuesday night and completed their regular-season sweep of the Raiders by picking up a 79-46 road win.
The Huskies jumped out to a 23-point lead and recorded nearly 50 points in the first half alone while shooting an outstanding 19-for-27 (70.4 percent) from the field and connecting on 7 of 10 3-point attempts.
Senior forward Evan Dushek led Owatonna in scoring with a game-high 25 points while adding five rebounds, four blocks and two assists. Senior guard Brayden Williams flirted with a triple-double after recording 18 points off an 8-for-12 night from the field, eight assists and nine rebounds.
Wings Nick Williams and Blake Burmeister combined for seven of the Huskies 10 3-pointers and shot 7-for-9 (77.7 percent). Williams recorded 12 points while shooting 4-for-6 and Burmeister recorded nine points while going a perfect 3-for-3 from deep.
Senior Tyrel Creger knocked down two 3-pointers in his eight point, five rebound, five assist and one steal performance. Ayden Walter added four points, Collin Vick added two points and Noah Kubicek added one point.
Owatonna took care of the ball and combined for 22 assists to only three total turnovers, which includes Brayden William’s eight assists, Creger’s five assists, Three assists from Burmeister and two from Dushek, Nick Williams and Connor Ginskey.
Still sitting at the top of the Big 9 standings with a 16-2 overall record and 14-0 record in conference play, the Huskies return home for back-to-back games Friday night against Winona and Saturday night against Rochester John Marshall.