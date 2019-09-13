MAPLETON — The Blooming Prairie volleyball team extended its winning streak to three consecutive matches with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-17) sweep of Maple River on Thursday night in Gopher Conference action.
With the win, the Awesome Blossoms move to 8-6 overall and 1-1 in the conference. Entering its game against the Eagles, BP had won three of its four matches at the Hayfield tournament last Saturday.
Micalyn Trihus registered a double-double with 11 kills and 11 digs while Julia Worke smashed 10 kills and notched nine digs.
The Blossoms are back in action on Monday at Alden-Conger for a 7:15 p.m. nonconference match.
Blooming Prairie 3, Maple River 0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-17)
Blooming Prairie leaders: Halle Strunk (3 kills, 3 assists, 3 digs), Heather Pirkl (13 assists), Julia Worke (10 kills, 9 digs), Maggie Bruns (3 kills, 8 assists, 3 digs), Maren Forystek (16 digs), Maya Lembke (7 digs), Micalyn Trihus (11kills, 7 blocks, 11 digs)