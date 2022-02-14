Girls Basketball: NRHEG 65, Blooming Prairie 31
In New Richland, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers played host to the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and defended their home court with a 65-31 win over Blooming Prairie.
“We really struggled to put the ball in the hoop,” said Blooming Prairie girls head coach John Bruns. “We missed numerous good looks throughout the game that could have kept us in contact and helped us gain momentum, but tonight was not our night.”
The Panthers jumped up to a 29-17 lead by halftime and closed things out in the second half for a 34-point win over the Blossoms thanks to 12 3-pointers made by NRHEG.
Faith Nielsen led NRHEG with 21 points and was followed by Sidney Schultz with 16 points, Sophie Stork and Preslie Nielsen with eight points, Erin Jacobson with five points, Quinn VanMaldeghem with three points and Madison Murrary and Hallie Schultz with two points.
The Blossoms were led by a 17-point outing from Bobbie Bruns and was followed by five points from Anna Pauly, three points from Amily Anderson and two points from Chloe McCarthy, Shawntee Snyder and Lauren Schammel.
“We moved the ball well on offense making the extra pass to find the open shooter,” said NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson. “Defensively we keep improving every game. We did a great job talking on defense, finding their shooters, and jumping their screens.”
Boys Basketball: NRHEG 66, Blooming Prairie 40
Over in Blooming Prairie, the Awesome Blossoms hosted the Panthers, but weren’t able to defend their home court as the Panthers walked out with a 26-point victory.
NRHEG led by nine points going into halftime up 30-21, but ran away with a 36-19 lead in the second half to claim victory.
“The second half we started a bit slow on offense and Blooming got the game within five 36-31 after making a few threes,” said NRHEG boys head coach Isaiah Lundberg. “ After that point, our defense really picked up and forced some turnovers or got rebounds and were able to get out and run for some layups in transition or we did a nice job of moving the ball in the half court and got some good looks that we made to put the game out of reach.”
Porter Peterson and Tyrone Wilson led the way for the Panthers with Peterson’s team-high 21 points and a 19-point, 16-rebound double-double for Wilson. Daxter Lee assed 15 points, Jack Olson added six points, Sawyer Prigge added three points and Sam Olson added two points.
The Blossoms were led by Drew Kittelson with a game-high 22 points and was followed by Zack hein with eight points, Prayton Fristedt with four points and three points from Colin Jordison and Brady Kittelson.