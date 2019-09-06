MONTGOMERY — The Medford boys cross country team finished in 21st place of 26 teams at the TCU Invitational on Thursday afternoon at the Montgomery National Golf Course.
Tyler Stursa paced the Tigers with a 73rd place finish, crossing the line in exactly 19 minutes. Teammate Garrett Fitzgerald wasn’t far behind in 79th (19:07).
NRHEG finished in 24th and was paced by Daniel Nydegger’s 60th place finish. He navigated the course in 18:40.
The MHS girls finished in 21st of 21. Alivia Kappes ended in 27:26.2. NRHEG did not qualify as a team and were led by Micaela Vaale (66th, 23:08).