VARSITY ROSTER
Jenna Berg, senior
Katie Dylla, senior
Catrina Herr, senior
Brooke Purrier, senior
Lily Roehrick, senior
Isabella Steffen, senior
Haley Von Ruden, senior
Hanna Von Ruden, senior
Jazmyne Duncan, junior
MacKenzie Kellen, junior
Clara Kniefel, junior
Anna Sobrak, junior
Erika Thurnau, junior
Andrea Bock, sophomore
Anna Herr, 8th
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 15 — vs United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 19 — vs Tri-City United, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 22 — at NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 26 — vs WEM, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 29 — at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 2 — at Waseca, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 5 — vs Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 9 — at Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 12 — vs Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 16 — vs Fairmont, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 19 — at United South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 23 — at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 26 — vs NRHEG, 7:15 p.m.
March 2 — vs Hayfield, 7:15 p.m.
March 4 — at WEM, 7:15 p.m.
March 8 — at Maple River, 7:15 p.m.
March 12 — vs Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.
KEY MATCHUPS
Jan. 22 at NRHEG — With only one senior that graduated from last season's team, this may be the season NRHEG surges from the middle of the Gopher Conference toward the top. It will receive an early test with Medford, last season's co-conference champion. The Tigers lost many of the primary contributors from that championship team to graduation, however, making the third game of the regular season an opportunity for the Panthers to make an early declaration of their intent to challenge the top of the conference this season, or perhaps for the Tigers to reassert themselves as a team that still belongs in the conference's top tier. These two teams will also play Feb. 26 in Medford.
Jan. 26 vs Waterville-Elysian-Morristown — Another early-season test for Medford. The Tigers took the Buccaneers to overtime in its first meeting last season, falling 59-58. In the second matchup, Medford took down W-E-M 57-43 in what ended up being the deciding factor in the Gopher Conference championship being split between the two programs. The Buccaneers return four of five starts from last season, while the Tigers will be undergoing a bit of a makeover after the graduations of Kiley Nihart, Emma Kniefel and Izzy Reuvers. In addition to this early-season clash, these two teams will play March 4 in Waterville.
Feb. 5 vs. Blooming Prairie — With Medford suffering major graduation losses, the hold on its share of the conference title might be loose. Blooming Prairie may be the team best poised to snatch that place away with five seniors returning, plus talented junior guard Bobbie Burns. Last season, the teams split their two-game series. They will also meet Feb. 23 in Blooming Prairie.