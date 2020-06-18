As the likelihood of activities ever getting off the ground grew dimmer and dimmer with each additional postponement by the MSHSL this past spring, Brady Carrigan's clay target career appeared to be steaming toward a cruel and unceremonious conclusion.
When it was announced on April 23 that the season had been cancelled due to increased concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the prospects of him ever suiting up in any official capacity shrunk to an all-time low.
It was a long shot, at best.
But then again, Carrigan is pretty handy with a gun and has impeccable aim. All he needed to do was keep his ultimate goal in his crosshairs, and there would always be that shot.
After seemingly exhausting all his options at the next level and being routinely met by regional colleges that either didn't offer shooting sports or weren't a good fit, the recent Owatonna High School graduate was informed that a coach from Upper Iowa University was coming to Owatonna and interested in recruiting athletes from the relatively new OHS program.
This was it. This was the opportunity he was hoping for, and all he needed to do was pull the trigger.
First, though, the UIU coach needed something to prove that Carrigan was capable of competing at the college level, and this was going to be tricky due to the unfortunate impact of the ongoing pandemic. In the absence of live competition, Carrigan created an easy-to-read form that provided a detailed breakdown of his career statistics and highlights.
“It was called a shooting resume to be exact," he said. "It had everything in there from my high school career."
The UIU coach was immediately impressed with Brady's numbers and eventually offered him a spot on the team for the 2021 season. Before he could officially commit, though, Carrigan needed to make sure Upper Iowa would be a good fit on his end, so he and his dad hopped in the car and made the 144-miles trip to Fayette, Iowa to see things for themselves. They took an informal tour of the campus, checked out the facilities and tried to get a vibe of the overall community.
“I hadn’t heard about Upper Iowa until the coach came to Owatonna," Carrigan said. "We couldn’t do a (official) school visit, so my dad and I drove down there and I would say it has a nice small-town feel. I liked that about it.”
After returning home Carrigan committed to the Peacocks shortly thereafter. On June 4, the newly-formed UIU Shotgun Sports department made the announcement on Twitter.
And that was it. Carrigan will officially become the first OHS clay target student-athlete to compete in college once next season rolls around.
"It's a fun sport and allows for me to be outdoors," Carrigan said. "It's exciting to be able to continue (in college)."
A BRIEF HISTORY: OHS CLAY TARGET
The first year Owatonna added clay target as an officially-sponsored varsity sport and eligible for MSHSL postseason competition was in 2017. The Huskies qualified for the state tournament in just their second year of existence in 2018 and have steadily added new athletes every season.
Carrigan was just beginning high school when the clay target team started taking off and was exactly the type of student-athlete the program was trying to attract.
"I grew up hunting and fishing when I was young and I had a cousin from Farmington that said I should give trap shooting a try,” he said. “I decided to see if we had it in Owatonna, and we did. I signed up and that’s basically it.”
Scoring in clay target is relatively straightforward and charted by counting the number of targets hit in five rounds of five clay discs apiece. High-achieving individuals like Carrigan routinely connect in the low-20s as achieving a perfect 25 is extremely difficult.
Though a strong understanding and familiarity with the nuances of operating a gun is obviously important, Carrigan explained that the mental side of the sport is by far the greatest hurdle any athlete must overcome in order to remain consistent.
“If you miss the target there someone is there yelling ‘miss,’” Carrigan said. “You have to get over that and clear your mind between shots. You can’t dwell on anything and remain focused.”
A NEW CHALLENGE
Moving forward, Carrigan will compete in the newly-formed Shotgun Sports team at Upper Iowa. According to the official athletics web site at UIU, the program “will give students, who have a passion for shotgun sports, the opportunity to compete for the Peacock Athletics Department, receive an athletics scholarship and earn a degree from the University.”
Reba Kingsley is the head coach of the Peacocks and was a member of the team that took first place in Division II at the Association of College Unions International Clay Target Championships in 2017 and third place in Division I at the ACUI Clay Target Championships in 2018. Kingsley has trained under former Olympian Bret Erickson and will guide UIU team that will compete against programs from Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Minnesota, Ohio and Texas.
Carrigan said he is still learning about the some of the differences between UIU’s shotgun sport and Owatonna’s clay target program, but says the college level is much more challenging and features moving targets that blast from a variety of angles and locations.
"It is going to challenge me mentally with the timing that is involved," Carrigan said.
Added Brady's dad, Scott Carrigan: “It humbles you pretty quick.”