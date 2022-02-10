Senior forward Olivia Herzog has amassed 70 goals over the past five seasons, but none could match her 70th career score during Owatonna’s 3-2 win over Farmington in the Section 1AA quarterfinals.
After a grueling three periods of play in a playoff atmosphere, Herzog got in on a line change in overtime.
With a scrum around Farmington’s net, the Owatonna senior was determined to not let her high school hockey career come to a close and chipped home the shot that pushed the Huskies into the semifinals.
“Honestly, that might be my favorite goal,” Herzog said. “It’s the game that keeps my season going and my high school career. It’s a pretty big moment for me.”
Until Herzog ended the game for Owatonna, the Huskies hadn’t led for a single moment and was caught in a battle of trying to find two different equalizers.
Farmington broke the scoreless tie with just over two minutes remaining in the second period while on the penalty kill by deflecting a shot off the post to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead heading into the third period.
The Huskies had 17 minutes to find an answer and did so when junior forward Ezra Oien flew up the ice, received a pass from linemate Molly Achterkirch and buried it just under two minutes into the third.
“We came into it as underdogs and knowing they’d have to come out and beat us, so for us to be in the game and be down by a goal a couple of times and have responses, it shows the resiliency of our group,” said Owatonna head coach Tony Cloud. “Especially with how young we really are with only three seniors on the roster and have these young girls step up and play big minutes for us in these games and have the leadership of our senior and junior captains.”
Things looked bleak when the Tigers tallied a go-ahead goal at 10:36 by tipping the puck past Owatonna goalie Ava Wolfe to swing momentum with six and a half minutes left.
But the same line that scored the first goal — and one of the Huskies most productive lines down the final regular season stretch — jumped back onto the ice and found a second equalizer.
Oien and junior forward Macy Stanton took turns at point-blank flipping the puck at Farmington’s net before it landed at the skates of Achterkirch, who jammed the puck in a small opening along the ice between the goaltender's pad and the post.
Achterkirch’s goal gave the Huskies a late second wind, which translated into the overtime, where Herzog ended things and spawned a bench-clearing celebration along the boards.
“It’s really funny, two years ago, her older sister Anna Herzog scored two in overtime for us, so it must be something in the Herzog gene pool to be so clutch,” said Owatonna head coach Tony Cloud. “It’s awesome to see our senior be the player that finishes it out for us and gives us new life going into Saturday.”
While the girls were able to channel the energy deep within to stick with and knock off higher-seeded Farmington team, it was the efforts of Wolfe that allowed the opportunity.
Wolfe stepped up throughout the second period and especially late in the third after Achterkirch tied things up. She was responsible for coming up with saves on a handful of breakaway chances, multiple 2-on-1 or 3-on-1 rushes and fighting off a series of shots in the final minutes of regulation.
The senior goaltender posted 37 saves on 39 shots faced through 53 minutes, 12 seconds on the ice for an outstanding .949 save percentage.
“Everyone played their hardest and I’m exhausted,” Wolfe said. “I tried to lay it all out on the ice like it was my last game, but I’m just glad that we get to move on.”
The Oien-Stanton-Achterkirch line recorded two points each with a goal and an assist for Oien and Achterkirch, as well as a pair of assists for Stanton on Oien’s goal and Herzog’s overtime winner.
While Owatonna was able to avenge an early-season loss against Farmington, it sets itself up for round three against Big 9 Conference rival Northfield, which may not be entirely thrilled to see the sixth-seeded Huskies advance to the semis.
The Raiders were awarded the No. 2 seed in the playoffs thanks to a 6-2-1 record against section teams, but Owatonna was responsible for two of Northfield’s three non-wins after the Huskies tied in Northfield and secured a 2-0 shutout and conference title-clinching win at home in the regular-season finale.
The last time Owatonna went into Northfield, it went up 2-0 before the Raiders rallied back to tie the game in the final seconds and forcing a scoreless overtime period. Saturday’s matchup can’t end in a tie this time and the winner will get either Lakeville North or Lakeville South in the Section 1AA Championship game.
“It’s just electric right now, honestly we were just buzzing out there, the overtime was really intense and the goal made it all click,” Herzog said. “I think we’re just ready for the next game honestly.”