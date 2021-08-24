Perhaps no sport is more susceptible to roster variability and performance surprises than high school cross country and NRHEG boys and girls coach Miles Otstot is acutely aware of that fact.
Now entering his fourth year at the helm, Otstot is getting used to seeing new faces appear at his practices every season. Last fall, it was Quinn VanMaldeghem who burst onto the scene as a seventh grader and raced well enough to finish second overall in the Gopher Conference and would have likely been a state meet participant had the COVID-19 pandemic allowed it to occur. This year, Otstot is excited to see who steps up to the plate.
Both the boys and girls squads for the Panthers this fall will be brimming with talent but the programs lack varsity level experience and questions abound.
“With girls, unless we get a few surprises, we’re going to have a hard time fielding a full team. We’ve got some junior high kids who have expressed interest [in going out for cross country] but you never know if they’re going to be ready for varsity. We need five varsity girls to have a full team,” Otstot said. “With boys, we’re young. We have one senior, one junior and then we have a lot of [incoming freshman]. It’s kind of a lot of kids who haven’t run varsity cross country yet. It could be a growing year, but we also could have some surprises and they could do pretty well.”
Otstot has been impressed with the summer of training that senior Torri Vaale put forth, which he believes will put her in a good place for success this fall. Eight grader Jacob Carl and junior Connor Nelson had great spring track seasons and have also been working hard over the summer, which has Otstot believing that they will compete with any runner in the Gopher Conference.
SCHEDULE
Friday, Aug 27 — 9 a.m. Away vs. Multiple Schools, River Bend Nature Center
Thursday, Sept 2 — 4 p.m. Away vs. Multiple Schools, Bear Cave Park
Thursday, Sept 9 — 4:30 p.m. Away vs. Multiple Schools, Oaks Golf Club
Tuesday, Sept 14 — 4:30 p.m. Away vs. Multiple Schools, Blooming Prairie Country Club
Thursday, Sept 16 — 4:30 p.m. Away vs. Multiple Schools, Maple River High School
Tuesday, Sept 21 — 4:30 p.m. Multiple Schools Riverview, Golf Course-New Richland
Thursday, Sept 30 — 4:30 p.m. Away vs. Multiple Schools, Prairie Ridge Golf Course
Thursday, Oct 7 — 4:30 p.m. Away vs. Multiple Schools, TBD
Tuesday, Oct 12 — 4:45 p.m. Away vs. Multiple Schools, Oak View Golf Course