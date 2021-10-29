Capitalizing off a strong end to their regular season, the fifth-seeded Medford Tigers carried their momentum into the opening round of the Section 1AA volleyball playoffs, where they carried out a 3-0 sweep against the 12th-seeded St. Charles Saints.
What aided in their advancement to the quarterfinals was opening their match with strong performances on the offensive and defensive ends.
“We came out strong on offense and did a nice job of not allowing them to run their offense,” Medford coach Melissa Underdahl said. “We did a great job at the net closing our block and taking away their hits. We had some huge blocks tonight. We passed very well on serve receive which allowed us to run our offense.”
The Tigers opened up the game with a big 25-13 win in the first set and carried the momentum into the second set, where they won 25-12 to go up 2-0 over the Saints heading into the third set.
Backs against the wall and down 2-0, St. Charles fought in the closest set of the night, but wasn’t able to overcome a red-hot Medford team and fell 25-18 to cement the sweep and advancement of the Tigers to the next round.
“Our defense was huge tonight for us,” Underdahl said. “We were very scrappy and had a lot of huge digs. St. Charles was a scrappy team and there were a lot of good volley’s in the third set. Some we came out on top and some they won. Overall I am very happy with how the girls played tonight.”
Defensively, Medford posted seven ace blocks and three solo blocks in front of the net, led by three ace blocks and one solo block from Clara Kniefel. Isabel DeLeon also posted two ace blocks.
Andrea Bock led the team in digs with 15, followed by 11 from DeLeon, five from Julia Niles and Hannah Schull, three from MacKenzie Kellen and Nicole Harfmann and two from Annette Kniefel.
DeLeon led the team in kills on offense with 10, along with a pair of six kill performances from Clara and Annette Kniefel and five kills from Kellen and Schull. Niles set the offense up with 31 set assists, along with two kills.
No. 5 Medford is slated to face No. 4 Lake City in the quarterfinals Saturday at the Mayo Arena in Rochester. The winner will move onto the semifinal round Thursday and will face the winner of No. 1 Cannon Falls and No. 9 Pine Island.