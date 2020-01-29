MANKATO EAST — The Owatonna boys basketball team closed the gap by a considerable margin from the first meeting, but Mankato East is one of the rare teams with realistic state championship aspirations and simply couldn’t miss in the second half of a 72-59 Big Nine Conference victory on Tuesday night.
BIG PICTURE
Though a win would have been a major feather in the cap, a loss isn’t the end of the world for the Huskies. The Cougars are the second-ranked team in all of Class AAA and are the lone remaining undefeated team in the conference at 13-0. East’s lone defeat this season came on Dec. 7 to state powerhouse DeLaSalle by a final score of 67-63. Minnehaha Academy, which is led by 5-star Gonzaga recruit Jalen Suggs, is the top-ranked team in Class AAA while DLS is third.
Owatonna, which is a Class AAAA school, has its three-game winning streak snapped and drops back to .500 in both the conference (6-6) and overall (8-8).
ON THE FLOOR
The last time the Huskies played the Cougars was on Jan. 4 and they took the floor without leading scorer Evan Dushek and lost by 30 points.
The skilled 6-foot-7 sophomore has re-joined the lineup and made a huge difference on Tuesday night. Finishing just one rebound shy of his fourth straight double-double, Dushek led the Huskies with 22 points on 10 of 22 shooting. Teammate Payton Beyer finished 7 of 10 from the field and added 16 points while Isaac Oppegard scored seven points and snatched eight rebounds. Nolan Burmeister finished with six points, six assists and just one turnover
The Huskies went toe-to-toe with the Cougars for the entire first half and trailed by just two points at the break. Owatonna held Mankato East to just 42% shooting, but was out-scored 15-6 from beyond the arc in the opening frame.
The Cougars, though, found their offensive footing after the break and shot 60% from the floor in the final 18 minutes. Four different players scored at least 12 points for East.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Huskies will have chance to get back on track as they host their next two games, starting with a showdown against Albert Lea (7-7, 6-6) on Friday night before welcoming Red Wing (2-15, 1-12) on Tuesday, Feb. 4. After that, two of their next three games are against second place Austin and third place Rochester Mayo.
Mankato East 72,
Owatonna 59
Owatonna scoring: Brayden Williams 6, Payton Betyer 16, Nolan Burmeister 6, Isaac Oppegard 7, Evan Dushek 22, Ty Creger 2.