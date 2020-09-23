BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The Medford boys cross country team captured the top three spots at the Blooming Prairie triangular on Tuesday and bolted to a comfortable first place finish with 18 points.
On the girls side, the Awesome Blossoms accounted for three of the top five times out-paced the second place Tigers for top honors, accumulating 26 points and winning the meet by nine.
Hayfield finished third in both races.
Tyler Stursa won the boys portion with a 18:14.2, stretching past the finish line more than 10 seconds ahead of teammate Cohen Stursa (18:32.2) in second place. Medford’s Brock Merritt finished in third with a 18:35.8.
Hosea Baker spearheaded the pack for the Blossoms with a sixth place finish with a time of 19:01.3. As a team, Blooming Prairie finished with 50 points.
For the girls, the Tigers’ Anna Herr claimed the blue ribbon with a 23:33.9 and was followed directly by Bobbie Bruns in second place with a 24:22. Blooming Prairie runners Chloe Schmidt (fourth, 25:23) and Emily Miller (fifth, 25:26) also slipped into the top five.