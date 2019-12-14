GIRLS HOCKEY
Owatonna 11, Rochester John Marshall 1
-The Huskies kept their perfect Big Nine Conference record intact with an overwhelming performance against the Rockets.
Owatonna moves to 7-0-0 in league play and sets up a first place showdown with Northfield on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Four Seasons Centre. The Raiders have been on a similar tear as the Huskies and stand tied atop the conference with 18 points. They have largely buried their competition in Big Nine action and sport a 7-2-0 record, losing only to Warroad and St. Cloud in nonconference play. On Thursday, Northfield defeated Rochester Mayo, 11-0.
Against the Rockets, the Huskies scored at least three goals in each period and finished with a 48-17 edge in shots-on-goal. Abby Vetsch, Anna Herzog, Olivia Herzog and Syd Hunst scored two goals apiece.
Molly Achterkirch and Ezra Oien each dished out two assists and scored one goal while Olivia Herzog finished tops on the team with four points, recording one assist a piece in the first and third periods to go along with her two goals.
Ava Wolfe picked up the win between the pipes and finished with 16 saves.
Click HERE for complete stats.
BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
Owatonna 78, Albert Lea 61
-Mixing up the regular rotation and getting a number of swimmers involved in the Big Nine Conference matchup, the Huskies displayed some major depth in earning their first win of the season.
“We swam kids in a lot of different events to see if there is any hidden talent,” OHS coach Peter Rhodes said of his team that had actually been practicing at Albert Lea all week as the Owatonna pool was being repaired. “It was a fun meet.”
Some Owatonna’s highlights include a first, second and third place finish in diving with each performer recording near lifetime-best scores. Colten Kamholz grabbed the top spot with a 190.75 and was followed directly by Jacob Fast (160.75) and Will Ruch (111.75).
In the 50-yard freestyle, Logan Steckelberg recorded a lifetime best with a 24.98. Teammates RJ Marazes (1:24.22) and David Rhodes (1:28.02) clocked lifetime bests in the backstroke and ended first and second, respectively.
In total, Owatonna posted up 76 lifetime-best times.
See attached PDF file for complete results.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 67, Mabel-Canton 21
-Playing without their star wing, the Tigers their torrid start to the season with a lop-sided nonconference victory.
Stepping up in the absence of Emma Kniefel — who decided to take a one-game rest after reaggravating a minor foot injury on Tuesday — Katie Dylla scored 19 points and according to head coach Mark Kubat, grabbed another “10 plus” rebounds.
“She’s a sponge,” he said. “She is always anxious to learn and is gelling nicely with her new teammates.”
Point guard Kiley Nihart added 13 points while Jenna Berg scored a career-high 10 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mankato Loyola 75, Medford 59
-The Tigers were out-scored 44-22 in the second half of and suffered a nonconference loss to the Crusaders.
Kael Hermanstorfer paced the Tigers with 14 points while Jordan Edel added 10 points and three assists. AJ Vandereide finished with nine points, five rebounds and two assists.