COACHES
Head coach: Derek Johnson, 1st year.
Assistant coaches: Scott Seykora (18th year), Josh Woodrich (7th year), Mike Meger, Chet Macht (14th year), Derek Skala (1st year), Tyler Keller (4th year).
ROSTER
Michael Bobo, 12
Rian Grunwald, 12
Kanin Hable, 12
Isaac Hanks, 12
Jake Gronli, 12
Landen Johnson, 12
Mason Krampitz, 12
Omar Muktar, 12
Andrew Nirk, 12
Jacob Reinardy, 12
Brock Routh, 12
Benjamin Schwartz, 12
Jeremy Fernandez Lazada, 11
Mason Klemmensen, 11
Cael Robb, 11
Alex Gorden, 10
Grant Lower, 10
Nathan Ranslow, 10
Michael Reinardy, 10
David Timmerman, 10
Michael Parker Casas, 9
Ryan Felts, 9
Blake Fitcher, 9
Payton Gleesing, 9
Lane Karsten, 9
RJ Reinardy, 9
Ethan Schubert, 9
Charlie Seykora, 9
Lucas Smith, 9
Donoven Sorenson, 9
Jack Sorenson, 9
Isabelle Townley, 9
Landen Warner, 9
Nathan Gronli, 8
Trey Hiatt, 8
Jayden Jirele, 8
Riley Kreeger, 8
KEY RETURNERS
Landen Johnson (2021 160AAA state champion, 2021 All-Conference)
Jacob Reinardy (2021 All-Conference)
Andrew Nirk (2021 All-Conference)
Rian Grunwald
Cael Robb (2021 120AAA sixth place, 2021 All-Conference)
Kanin Hable (2021 All-Conference)
Trey Hiatt
WRESTLERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Donoven Sorenson
Jack Sorenson
Michael Bobo
Jake Gronli
2020-21 RECAP
The Huskies went 20-8 overall in the 2020-21 wrestling season and ended up splitting a share of the Big 9 Conference title with Northfield and Faribault. Battling through injuries and illness, they faced an early end to the team season with a 38-3 dual loss to Albert Lea in the Section 1AAA semifinals. Moving into the Class AAA state tournament, Owatonna had three wrestlers qualify in Landen Johnson, Cael Robb and Matt Seykora.
Wrestling at 160 pounds, Johnson captured his first ever state championship after finishing as a runner up in the 152 bracket the prior season. He defeated Elijah Madimba, Adam Cherne and Anthony Tuttle en route to his 160AAA state championship. Robb placed sixth in the 120 bracket behind a loss to Landon Nebel (2:51 fall), a win over Sam Bethke (6-3 decision) and a loss to Spencer Johnson (5:55 fall) in the fifth place match. Seykora qualified for the 182 bracket, but didn’t place following back-to-back losses.
Johnson (160), Robb (120), Kanin Hable (126), Kaden Nelson (170), Andrew Nirk (182) and Jacob Reinardy (At Large) were all named to the 2021 All-Conference Wrestling Team. Abe Stockwell was named as an All-Conference Honorable Mention.
2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK
“We are expecting to win our Conference and Section,” said head coach Derek Johnson. “Our goal is Top 5 in the State.”
We have 12 seniors, three juniors, five sophomores and 13 freshmen. Landen Johnson is about to cross the 200-win threshold (188 currently), and two wrestlers are about to cross 100 wins (Jacob Reinardy is at 88 and Kanin Hable is at 94).
COMPETITION
We should place first in the Big 9 Conference and Section 1AAA. It comes down to Owatonna, Northfield and Albert Lea.