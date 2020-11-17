Medford got its rescheduled match with Cannon Falls in on Monday but the Tigers had to remake their rotation prior to the match in Cannon Falls.
Medford fell 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 to the Bombers (7-4, 6-4 Hiawatha Valley League) without starting middle hitter Clara Kniefel and starting outside hitter MacKenzie Kellen in the rotation.
“Overall I was very proud of how the team played considering we had an hour this morning to work on a new rotation having to move players around,” Tigers head coach Missy Underdahl said. “Isabel DeLeon did a great job playing outside for us tonight and Hannah Schull stepped in at right side for us.”
Senior middle hitter Kinsey Cronin led the team with 11 kills while DeLeon provided seven kills and six digs. Schull filled in with 11 digs.
Underdahl said Medford (6-4, 6-3 Gopher) struggled to slow down Cannon Falls’ 6-foot-2 middle hitter.
“We struggled with communication in the back row and Cannon Falls had a tough serve,” Underdahl said. “We struggled receiving their serves and it did not allow us to run our offense. When we did run our offense we were very successful.”
Jenna Berg also had 11 digs while Brooke Purrier finished with nine and Andrea Bock had eight. Berg put up 25 assists, too.
The Tigers take on Hayfield (6-5, 6-5 Gopher) Tuesday in Hayfield.
Blooming Prairie snaps five-match skid
Blooming Prairie ended a five-match losing streak Monday with a 25-23, 25-16, 27-25 victory over Maple River in Mapleton.
Blossoms senior Micalyn Trihus had a team-high 10 kills and 11 digs. She also tallied five ace serves for Blooming Prairie (3-7, 3-7 Gopher).
Freshman setter Macy Lembke put together a solid game with 10 digs and 25 assists. Sierra Larson helped put up a big block with Abby Hefling. Larson had eight kills, three blocks and two solo ace blocks while Hefling finished with four blocks.
Halle Strunk added two ace serves and six digs. Maren Forystek had seven digs and Allison Krohnberg had five digs and one ace serve. Emily Miller finished with five kills, four digs, two blocks and one ace serve.
The Blossoms take on No. 2-ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (9-0, 9-0 Gopher) Friday in Blooming Prairie.