GOODHUE — Blooming Prairie’s season-opening winning streak came to an end on the road against southern Minnesota powerhouse, Goodhue, on Thursday, 60-53.
“Great game tonight in Goodhue with two very good teams,” BP coach John Bruns said. “Goodhue brings an incredible amount of pressure and we did a very nice job of making adjustments and keeping ourselves in the game.”
Despite the defeat, the Awesome Blossoms (4-1 overall) likely won’t slide from their position as the No. 6-ranked team in Class A as Goodhue — which was reclassified to Class AA in the offseason — came into the game with a 7-1 record and riding a 6-game winning streak.
“This was a great learning experience for our team,” Bruns added. “It was a fun atmosphere and in spite of the loss, this is going to pay off for us in the long run.”
Thanks to a 7-0 spurt to end the half, Blooming Prairie grabbed a 25-24 advantage heading into the break. The Wildcats, though, scored first to start the second half and maintained the lead for the duration of the contest, building an advantage that peaked at 12 points.
The Blossoms mounted one final comeback and cut the advantage to four with 90 seconds on the clock, but couldn’t draw any closer as the Wildcats salted the game away at the line.
Megan Oswald led the Blossoms with 22 points. Julia Worke drained three shots from beyond the arc and finished with 12 points.
Goodhue 60, Blooming Prairie 53
Blooming Prairie scoring: Maggie Bruns 3, Bobbie Bruns 10, Maren Forystek 2, Maya Lembke 1, Julia Worke 12, Allison Krohnberg 3, Megan Oswald 22.