Top-seeded Blooming Prairie had no trouble getting past No. 17 seed LeRoy-Ostrander Thursday in a 70-22 victory in Blooming Prairie.
The No. 10-1A Blossoms (18-5, 10-4 Gopher) got 16 points from Bobbie Bruns and Megan Oswald while Julia Worke finished with 13 points.
Blooming Prairie jumped out to a 41-13 lead by halftime and went on to hit seven 3-pointers for the game. Worke had three 3-pointers in the first half.
The Blossoms move on to face No. 9 seed Randolph (12-14) Monday at 6 p.m. at Rochester Century High School. Blooming Prairie defeated the Rockets 59-37 Jan. 27. Randolph defeated No. 8 seed Mabel-Canton 42-39 Thursday in Mabel.