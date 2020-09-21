The video was short, but the message went a long way.
In a season already laced with its own set of unique challenges, the Owatonna swimming and diving team proved that adversity has the power to unify, even for those who are considered competitors.
After discovering that fellow Big Nine Conference opponent, Winona, would be unable to take the pool due to an administrative decision to temporarily postpone all athletic activities for two weeks due to elevated positive COVID-19 numbers in its community, the Huskies were approached by their head coach, Isaiah Fuller, with a simple idea that would send a strong message.
“We are all in this together,” Fuller said. “(They) realize that Winona is in a tough spot with the inflated COVID numbers and that the situation is out of their control.”
When Fuller suggested to his captains that they spearhead a team-wide effort and create a short video expressing their sympathy to the Winhawks for being thrust into such an unfortunate situation, they were “very excited” and got right to work.
“These girls have amazing character,” Fuller added.
Ultimately, Fuller sent a the 10-second video to the Winona coaching staff, who passed it along to the athletes. On it, the OHS team can be heard saying "we're all in this together" and cheering while holding a sign with '#WinhawkStrong' written in bold permanent marker.
According to Winona senior, Carolyn Macon, the message was an act of compassion that resonated with the entire team, saying it “really brightened our day.”
Added Fuller: "We were just trying to lesson the blow of being quarantined."
The original idea to reach out to Winona stemmed from a conversation Isaiah Fuller had with his father, Charlie Fuller, who is the head coach of the girls swimming and diving team at Faribault. As much as anyone, the two are acutely aware that their sport has been forced to deal with perhaps the greatest set of obstacles of all athletic activities that started in late-August. The pair of longtime coaches felt they were in position to raise the spirits of a group of athletes that have already endured a litany of challenges over the last seven months and started brainstorming simple measures of how to convey their empathy.
“We were talking about how Winona’s situation was tough,” Isaiah Fuller said of his conversation with his father. “The idea for the video was something I came up with when speaking him and we decided to make it with ‘hashtag-Winhawk Strong.’”
Aside from the reduced schedule and tenuous nature of its postseason — a reality shared with tennis, soccer and cross country programs this autumn — swimming and diving teams have been unable to travel and have been forced to alter how they compete at a fundamental level.
With current social distancing standards making it impossible for two high school teams to compete indoors — in this case the snug quarters of a small pool facility and locker rooms — competitions have been conducted remotely through a series of “virtual meets” that entails following a predetermined schedule of events, recording official times and contrasting those against the opposition. Additionally, spectators have been temporarily prohibited from attending extracurricular functions on school grounds, further sapping the competitive atmosphere at these meets.
With the bleachers empty and unable to tap into the innate competitive juices that arise from gliding through the water side-by-side against an opponent, swimmers have suddenly been challenged with discovering alternate ways to remain motivated and focused, which hasn't always been easy.
Pile on an unexpected postponement and the loss of three head-to-head competitions in the span of nine days, and it becomes easy to sympathize with just how exhausting it has been for Winona's swimming and diving team since it was announced the school would pause all extracurricular activities for two weeks starting on Friday, Sept. 4.
Winona's temporary hiatus had the unfortunate timing of postponing virtual meets against Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall and Albert Lea, which equates to 33% of the team's already-reduced schedule this season.
Winona resumed athletic competition on Monday, and assuming no further delays are imminent, are scheduled to square off against Owatonna on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.