Owatonna closed out the season with a 25-23, 20-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-12 victory over Red Wing Friday at Owatonna High School to snap a five-match losing streak.
Emily Hagen led the Huskies (3-9, 3-7 Big 9) with 14 kills while Ava Eitrem, Jenna Gleason and Lanie Schuster each reached double-digit kill totals. Eitrem had 12 kills while Gleason and Schuster each had 11. Gleason also added seven blocks.
Owatonna did well to keep balls in play throughout the match with Haylee Mullenbach finishing with a team-high 31 digs. Kialee Kleeberger had 29 digs while Bailey Manderfeld finished with 34 assists.
The Huskies also served aggressively to finish with nine aces in the match.