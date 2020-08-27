Head coach: Nate Gendron (3rd season)
Last season: 12-6 overall, 10-1 Big Nine (tri-champions)
Returning letter winners: 10
Key contributors lost: Asia Buryska, Kaia Elstad, Samantha Fredin, Emilee Zirngible, Grace Wolfe
2019 recap: In just his second season at the helm, head coach Nate Gendron and a loaded senior class guided the Huskies to a share of the Big Nine Conference championship. Following a disappointing 2-1 loss in early-September against one of the teams it would ultimately share the conference title with (Rochester Century), Owatonna reeled off nine consecutive league victories to secure the Huskies' first Big Nine crown since 2013 and seventh overall since 2003. OHS opened the postseason with a narrow 2-1 victory over New Prague before bowing out against Lakeville South in the Section 1-AA semifinals following a 2-0 loss. The five teams that Owatonna lost to in 2019 (once apiece to Century, Eagan, Lakeville North and Farmington; twice to Lakeville South) each ended with a winning record and combined for 55 victories. Asia Buryska, Kaia Elstad, Grace Wolfe, Ezra Oien and Abby Vetsch each garnered all-conference recognition while teammates Anna Herzog and Gabriela Breuer made the honorable mention list.
Season outlook: The sting of losing a cornerstone group of seniors certainly hurts — and the loss of incoming senior Grace Wolfe, who decided not to play this fall, will also have to be dealt with — but the Huskies still appear in great shape entering the new campaign. Not only do they retain two of the conference's most talented underclassmen in Oien and Vetsch, a pair who combined for 27 points last year, but roll back all-league honorable mention player Anna Herzog as well. The team might not boast as much high-end depth as the 2019 squad, but the top offensive unit will be one of the most potent in the league. The defense does not retain a player that earned all-conference recognition, but returning starters such as college-bound Emma Dahnert (Southwest Minnesota State), Sarah Kingland, Lily Sampson and Taylor Schlauderaff each have at least one year of experience under their belts and will look to sustain the momentum from 2019 that saw the unit surrender just four goals in its final 10 regular season games. Though the program's elite scoring talent remains quite young, don't expect the Huskies to take a step back in 2020. This team is for real.
Returning talent
Ezra Oien, sophomore: Exploded onto the scene last fall and tied for the team lead with 12 goals. The sophomore is an instinctual player with college-level talent as a high-volume offensive weapon. If she continues to develop and add to her already diverse arsenal of skills, Owatonna's all-time scoring records could be in jeopardy over the next three years. Until then, Oien will be fun to watch as one of the Big Nine's rising stars.
Abby Vetsch, sophomore: Essentially serving as Asia Buryska's apprentice at midfield last season, the sophomore will step into her own this fall and look to build off a tremendous rookie campaign that saw her score five goals and hand out five assists. For her efforts, she was one of just five freshman in the entire Big Nine to be named all-conference or honorable mention in 2019. According to Gendron, she will make the transition to forward and join Oien to create one of the most exciting young scoring combinations in the league.
Anna Herzog, senior: One of the team's three captains, Herzog enjoyed a breakout season in 2019 where she tabulated 11 points on four goals and seven assists at midfield. This year, she absorbs a key leadership role and will serve as one of the team's chief offensive facilitators.
Sydney Hunst, senior: Much of Owatonna's offense will filter through the experienced captain who has already earned two varsity letters entering her final season with the Huskies. Gendron said he "expects everything we do on offense to travel through her feet."
Lily Sampson, senior: After serving as one of the team's primary defenders in 2019, Sampson will be asked to transition to full-time midfielder and compliment Herzog and Hunst in the starting lineup.
Emma Dahnert, senior: The future Division II player at SMSU in Marshall, Minn. will anchor a largely inexperienced defense as a returning starter and senior captain.
Tayler Schlauderaff, junior: Coming back for her second season as a varsity regular, the junior defender will accept a significant role for the first time in her career.
Newcomers
Hillary Haarstad (forward), Lydia Nelson (midfield), Holly Buytaert (midfield)
According to Gendron: "We are pulling up a lot of strong players who were on JV last year. The skill level of this team is really high and made tryouts very difficult."
From the coach
"There is depth all around and it’s going to be exciting to watch. As a coach, I am looking at the present and at the future in what we can build. Fall is a hodgepodge, because some girls play summer, some don’t. Others play on different teams. But this is going to be a fun year."
By the numbers
23—Goals scored in 2019 by returning players.