The Owatonna boys lacrosse team is now, officially, the master of their own destiny.
The Huskies improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the Big 9 Conference following their 7-4 win over Northfield Thursday evening in Owatonna. They now stand clear of both Mankato (5-2, 3-2) and Northfield (3-3, 3-2) by two games in the conference table with three conference games remaining on their schedule; a win over Mankato this coming Monday would clinch them the conference title.
Battles between the the Huskies and Raiders — bitter rivals who are perennially two of the top teams in the conference — are known for their physical play and the latest contest between the two squads provided no exception. The athletes on both ends of the sideline earned their post-game icepacks with body checks and thwacks against the ribs with an aluminum stick doled out throughout the course of the game by the dozens.
The two teams remained tied at four goals apiece heading into the fourth quarter when Owatonna exploded for three to give them the win. Caleb Belting — who is tied with Zach Kirsch for most goals on the team with 21 — led the way with a hat trick. Lucus Jenson, Casey Johnson, Preston Meier and Dominic Valento also contributed goals.
"It's one of those things where we've got to keep evolving as a team," Huskies coach Scott Seykora said after the game in reference to how his team's offense is getting more goals from those outside the high-powered trio of Belting, Kirsch and Meier. "Some of those guys that are consistent on the field, now they're getting those scoring opportunities because some of the guys that, stat-wise, have the biggest numbers, [opponents are] putting their best D on them. So, we've got to learn to share the ball and trust everybody that's on the field. And that's a big thing I see in this team, more so than I've seen in the past. They trust each other. They don't feel like they've got to do everything one-on-one...They realize the importance of trusting your teammates and having confidence that if I pass the ball they're going to catch it and make a move and try to create something offensively."
However, while Seykora was proud of the way his offense performed, he couldn't help himself from gushing about the continued strong play of the Huskies' defense.
"I'm proud of the way we played. We came after it. Obviously, in the game of lacrosse it's 48 minutes of hard-nose [play]. [E]verything doesn't always go your way, but our guys really stepped up. Our goal was [to allow] five goals or less and our defense stepped up tonight. I give out game balls [after the game] and I gave them to our whole defense tonight because, to give up four goals to a good Northfield team, that's fun...Overall, I bet you they had more possession in their offensive zone than we did. They control the ball well. Our defense just locked down and didn't give them a lot of scoring chances."
Korban Stricklin continued his streak of All-Conference-level goaltending, saving nine of Northfield's 13 shots on goal. His save percentage now stands at a robust 59.4% on the season, a number inflated by non-conference play. He's allowing a minuscule 4.8 goals per game against Big 9 opponents.
Owatonna quickly returned to action on Friday evening in a matchup with Hermantown/Proctor (1-2). The game began at 7 p.m. and concluded after publication deadline.