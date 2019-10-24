FARMINGTON — The Owatonna volleyball team was able to steal a set from Farmington, but ultimately come up short, 3-1 (25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 20-20), in the Section 1-AAA opening round on Wednesday night.
The loss puts the No. 10-seeded Huskies’ final record at 5-22 and sends the No. 7-seeded Tigers to the section quarterfinal against No. 2 Lakeville North. Top-seeded Northfield, No. 8 Rochester Century, No. 5 Lakeville South, No. 4 Rochester Mayo, No. 3 Rochester JM and No. 6 Winona are also still alive.
Senior Kaitlyn Madole paced Owatonna with eight kills while Emily Hagen added six. Anna Vetsch accumulated a team-high 22 assists.
On defense, Hagen and Haylee Mullenbach combined for 22 digs and Madole contributed two blocks.