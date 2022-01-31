Following a three-game losing streak, the Owatonna Huskies needed a big win to push them in the right direction. That win came Friday night in the form of a 61-40 victory over Albert Lea.
The Huskies got more shots to fall in their win after finishing the game shooting over 56 percent from the floor and connected on a third of their 3-pointers against a struggling Albert Lea team that shot 29.2 percent from the floor overall.
“Great game, the best we’ve played all year,” said Owatonna head coach Lindsey Hugstad-Vaa. “The girls were intense and aggressive all game, shot much better and didn’t let up on defense.”
A presence down low gave Owatonna the boost it needed with the Huskies outscoring the Tigers 34-22 inside the paint and outrebounded them 40-20, which included an outstanding 28 defensive rebounds.
Nine different Huskies were involved with the scoring and was led by senior forward Lexi Mendenhall with a team-high 16 points and senior center Audrey Simon with 11 points. Mendenhall also added nine rebounds, two assists and a steal and Simon added five rebounds and an assist.
Senior guard Ari Shornock did it all for Owatonna while adding seven points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.
Hillary Haarstad added eight points and four assists, Avery Ahrens had six points and two assists, Holly Buytaert had five points, four rebounds and two steals, Kennedy Schammel had four points and Carsyn Brady and Lexie Klecker had two points each.
The win moves the Huskies to 5-11 overall and 4-8 in Big 9 play. After a rescheduled road matchup against the Tigers, they’ll return home Thursday night to host Rochester Century and look to avenge a 51-42 loss earlier in the season.