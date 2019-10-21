The Minnesota Vikings were coming off a huge win over Philadelphia, however, the next challenge came Sunday as the they traveled to the Motor City to take on an improved Detroit Lions team.
I was worried two-fold as I knew the Lions would come in ticked off after the controversial loss at Green Bay and Minnesota’s chances of winning the NFC North would take a huge hit. The Vikes already had lost to the Packers and Bears and simply couldn’t afford a loss at Detroit.
What I did like all game Sunday was the Vikes offense was able to punch-back and match touchdown for touchdown. It really was a strange offensive game as typically the Vikings-Lions games have been low scoring affairs recently. In fact, the Vikes won both games last season and the Lions did not get a touchdown in either contest.
The fist Viking touchdown was one of beauty as Kirk Cousins put the ball where only Adam Thielen could catch it, but, unfortunately, it was Thielen’s last play of the game as he left with an injury.
The Lions marched down the field, but I can copy and paste as the Vikes matched them with another touchdown when Olabisi Johnson caught his first ever NFL score. Yes, the man who stepped in for Thielen, did a great job when called upon.
The Vikes actually got the go-ahead touchdown when Cousins found fullback, CJ Ham, who also snatched his first career NFL touchdown. Ham played college football at Division II Augustana University is Sioux Falls and graduated from Duluth Denfeld, so a big moment for Ham and his family.
These Lions were pesky as the Vikes just could not stop them as often as I would have liked and once again, we are tied 21-21. We had a shootout in the Motor City, which I loved. There’s nothing like two high-octane teams going toe-to-toe.
Later in the game, the Vikes Cousins went ahead 35-21 when Cousins found Kyle Rudolph for his first touchdown of the season, marking the first time a Minnesota tight end has found the end zone. I have been mystified all year with the lack of use of Rudolph and the rest of the tight ends. On Sunday both he and rookie, Irv Smith, came up with big catches.
The game played by the offense was so impressive because the fact the Lions scored three touchdowns the Vikes doubled that output with six, two of which came from Dalvin Cook on the ground.
One area that does not get enough is the offensive line. I had been critical of the pass-protection, but the last three weeks it has been excellent as Cousins was not sacked on Sunday.
It was such an impressive offensive performance that I was not the only one happy as I saw that Mike Zimmer presented game balls to not only Cousins, but to every offensive player. I don’t know if I have ever seen that before Sunday.
On the other side of the ball, I liked how the front seven pressured Matthew Stafford. In the back end, though, it’s concerning. The lackluster play of Xavier Rhodes and Trae Wayne leaves me holding my breath when I see a pass coming their way.
You know Rhodes s frustrated when he breaks his helmet after slamming it down on the turf. The first quarter had way too many defensive holding penalties that can really be a gift to the offense as its five yards and an automatic first down.
I did have to laugh as I saw a Lions fan in the front row in a referee shirt and the man had a yellow flag in his hand and he promptly dropped it onto the turf from his front row. This issue of missed calls is way out of hand and I have no idea how to fix it.
The Vikes are now on a three -game win streak and Cousins has thrown for 300 yards or more and in the span. Minnesota has had two bad losses, but is playing like the team I had hoped for when the season started. It’s hard not to get excited again.
The Vikings have a huge game Thursday night as they host the woeful Washington Redskins. I say it’s huge because it’s a chance to make a national statement before a nice 10-day break.
Thank you for reading,
Purplestick