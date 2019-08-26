The Owatonna boys and girls soccer teams suffered a pair of shutout losses to Lakeville North on Saturday afternoon at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.
The boys opened the doubleheader with a tight 1-0 setback before the girls came up short, 3-0, in the nightcap.
Josiah Enderson scored the Panthers’ lone goal in the second half. The loss drops the Huskies to 0-2-0. They play again on Thursday at Mankato West at 5 p.m. from Dakota Meadows.
In the girls game, Owatonna (0-1-0) allowed three unanswered goals in the second half, one apiece from Emma Young, Anna Tobias and Ashley Bennett.
Owatonna hosts Mankato West at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Both Lakeville North teams move to 2-0-0.