BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Blooming Prairie overwhelmed an injury-riddled Faribault Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team on Friday night in a lop-sided 75-35 Gopher Conference decision at BPHS.
“We did what we needed to do to get a win,” BP coach Nate Piller said. “A lot of our scoring happened in the first half when we were playing aggressively challenging their offense. The big thing and the major focus tonight was to come out sharp after a tough win last night (Thursday).”
The Awesome Blossoms (12-1 overall, 5-1 Gopher) rang up a season-high 57 points in the first half to built a lead that swelled to 34 points heading into the break. Gabe Hagen made seven shots from the field and tallied 15 of his 17 points in the game’s opening 18 minutes while teammate Kaden Thomas scored 14 points before halftime.
In total, five players scored at least eight points for Blooming Prairie with three reaching double-figures.
Kade Robb led the Cardinals with 15 points, knocking down a game-high three shots from beyond the arc.
Blooming Prairie 75, FBA 35
Blooming Prairie scoring: Jarrett Larson 2, Isaac Ille 5, Zach Archer 8, Karson Vigeland 9, Parker Vaith 1, Kaden Thomas 17, Zach Weber 5, Gabe Hagen 17, Drew Kittelson 11.