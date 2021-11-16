The soccer season has already come to a close for the Owatonna girls varsity and JV soccer teams, but they were able to celebrate the year and announced awards given by the Big 9 Conference, as well as awards given by coaches and voted by players.
The Big 9 Conference awards named four varsity Huskies to the all conference team, one honorable mention and 10 scholar awards.
Junior midfielder Ezra Oien, senior defender Taylor Schlauderaff, senior attacker Hillary Haarstad and junior midfielder Abby Vetsch were all named to the Big 9 All-Conference team with senior defender Janessa Moore earning a Big 9 All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Oien, Haarstad and Vetsch all came into the 2021 season as returning All-Conference selections from the 2020 season.
The conference also gave out scholar awards to players with grade point averages higher than a 3.8 GPA.
Haarstad, Moore, Emerson Omangi, Holly Buytaert, Emma Wolff, Auna Johnson, Emelia Marks, Ari Shornock, Lydia Nelson and Lexi Nelson were all named as Big 9 Scholars.
Both teams gave out awards awarded by the coaches and fellow teams, which included awards for: Most Versatile Player, Best Newcomer, Unsung Hero, Most Valuable Offensive and Defensive Player, Most Improved and a handful of Coach’s Awards.
The awards given out to members of the varsity team includes:
Most Versatile Player: Abby Vetsch
Best Newcomer Award: Emily Schmidt
Unsung Hero Award: Holly Buytaert
Most Valuable Offensive Player: Hillary Haarstad
Most Valuable Defensive Player: Taylor Schlauderaff
Coach’s Awards: Ari Shornock and Emelia Marks
The JV team also handed out their own awards and the winners included:
Team Spirit Award: Justice Holmes
Most Improved Player: Paiton Glynn
Most Versatile Player: Kate Havelka
Most Valuable Attacking Player: Lileigh Nguyen
Most Valuable Defensive Player: Molly Achterkirch
Coach’s Award: Kaelyn Frear-Boerner
The girls varsity coach Nate Gendron also sung the praises of hard work, dedication and the ability to lead by Owatonna’s senior trio on the JV team.
“I wanted to take a quick second to also recognize the seniors who played JV for us. They showed great leadership and dedication to our program. They have given a lot to soccer and were able to be significant leaders on the JV team: Ava Hess, Justice Holmes, Emerson Omangi,” Gendron said.