AUSTIN — The stage has officially been set.
In a result that wasn’t going to be taken for granted, but was certainly expected, the Owatonna girls hockey team officially moved within two points of Big Nine Conference-leading Northfield with an 8-1 victory over Austin on Tuesday night.
In a matchup that has been anticipated for well over a week, the Raiders will host the Huskies on Thursday in the final matchup of the conference slate for both teams. If Northfield wins or the game finishes in a tie, they will claim their second straight outright Big Nine championship. If Owatonna wins, it will share the title.
Against the Packers, Owatonna scored both game-deciding goals in the game’s opening 7 minutes, 2 seconds and took a 6-1 lead into the final period.
Ezra Oien continued to feast on Big Nine Conference competition and rang up her sixth hat trick of the season. She netted the game-winning goal with 6:58 left in the first period and added one goal apiece in the second and third periods. She was also credited with a pair of assists.
Olivia Herzog scored two goals and handed out one assist. Teammate Chloe Schmidt got the Huskies on the board just 29 seconds after the opening face-off and finished with two goals.
The Huskies finished 2-for-2 on the power play and blasted 58 shots-on-goal.
Asia Buryska started between the pipes and played the first two periods and stopped eight of the nine shots that came her way. Ava Wolfe took over to start the third and faced just two shots.
Despite being out-shot 25-6 in the opening period, the Packers found the back of the net at the 12:02-mark and trailed just 2-1 heading into the second. OHS quickly re-established a multi-goal when Molly Achterkirch scored at the 1:04-mark before Oien made it 4-1 roughly 90 seconds later.
Owatonna 8, Austin 1
FIRST PERIOD
O—Chloe Schmidt (Ezra Oien), 0:29
O—Oien, 7:02
A—Jordyn McCormack, 12:02
SECOND PERIOD
O—Molly Achterkirch (Sarah Snitker, Abby Vetsch), 1:04, PP
O—Oien (Lauren Borgerding), 2:49
O—Olivia Herzog (Anna Herzog, Oien), 10:49
O—Chloe Schmidt, 16:42
THIRD PERIOD
O—Olivia Herzog (Samantha Bogen), 7:29
O—Oien (Olivia Herzog, Grace Wolfe), 13:45