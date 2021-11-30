COACHES

Head coach: Onika Peterson, 8th year.

Assistant coaches: John Schultz, Miles Otstot.

ROSTER

Sophie Stork, 12, guard

Trinity Smith Vulcan, 11, guard

Erin Jacobson, 11, guard

Andrea Briggs, 11, guard

Sarah George, 11, forward

Faith Nielsen, 10, guard

Hallie Schultz, 10, guard

Sidney Schultz, 11, guard

Madison Murray, 10, guard

Preslie Nelsen, 10, guard

Keira Lenort, 10, forward

KEY PLAYERS

Sidney Schultz (returning Second Team All-Conference)

Season stats: 200 points, 84 rebounds, 82 assists, 47 steals and one block

Erin Jacobson (returning All-Conference Honorable Mention)

Season stats: 174 points, 111 rebounds, 17 assists, 31 steals and seven blocks

Faith Nielsen

Season stats: 205 points, 84 rebounds, 26 assists, 26 steals and two blocks

PLAYERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Senior guard Sophie Stork

As the Panthers lone senior, Stork didn’t get a full year with NRHEG during the 2020-21 season after coming off of a knee surgery. In her limited time on the court, Stork recorded 65 points, 40 rebounds, nine assists, 10 steals and three blocks.

2020-21 RECAP

The Panthers are coming off a year where they went 5-14 overall, which includes a Gopher Conference record of 3-11, which placed them seventh in the conference standings. They went into the Section 2AA girls basketball playoffs with the No. 6 seed in their subsection, but lost 62-42 to No. 3 seed Fairmont in the opening round.

Then-sophomore guard Sidney Schultz was named to the All-Conference Second Team and then-sophomore Erin Jacobson was named as an All-Conference Honorable Mention.

2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK

I am excited about the athlete’s that we have coming back. We are looking to be competitive every game that we play. We had a great summer season, looking to build off of that. We are hoping to keep improving throughout the season so that we are playing our best at playoff time.

Team strengths: Experience-- we have a lot of returning athletes who have played big Varsity minutes

Team Weakness: Staying healthy-- we have had a couple of injuries that we are overcoming

Key to success for your team: Offensively we need to attack the basket and move well without the ball. We need to play tough and scrappy defense. Focus on rebounding and running whenever we can.

COMPETITION

Heading into the season, the Hayfield Vikings are emerging as a favorite to win the conference after going 8-5 in conference play. Waseca and Belle Plaine are two teams that are some of the front runners to win the section after both were given the No. 2 seeds in separate subsections. Belle Plaine fell in the subsection semifinals and Waseca fell in the subsection championship.

