Owatonna gymnasts earn third place at state gymnastics meet
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 30
-
Mar 30
-
Mar 30
-
Mar 30
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Premium digital subscription
✓ Complete access to southernmin.com on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ E-Editions of ALL print editions
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Owatonna People's Press E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON... A combination of well-above normal temperatures, gusty south winds, and drier air will create elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon and evening across east-central and southern Minnesota, and western Wisconsin. Relative humidity values are expected to drop to around 30% this afternoon, along with southerly winds gusting as high as 45-50 mph. Use caution if burning this afternoon, and always check with local officials for the status of burn bans in your county.