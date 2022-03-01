The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers returned to their home court for the final time in the regular season to host the United South Central Rebels and closed the season out with a 58-54 win over USC.
The Panthers scored 34 points in the first half alone and carried a near double digit lead going into half time up 34-25.
“The first half we both went back and forth for quite a while and then we went on a nice run towards the last half of the first half and hit some shots to push our lead up to nine a few times,” said NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg. “We ended the half with a three right before the buzzer on a nice pass from Sam Olson to Tyrone Wilson that gave us a nine point lead at the break.”
According to Lundberg, NRHEG struggled to shoot the ball to open the second half and opened the door for the Rebels, who clawed their way back into it and even took a four point lead with around four minutes remaining.
NRHEG turned to its defense to help it keep the game close and it led to the Panthers going on a 14-2 run late in the game to reclaim the led and finish with a four-point win to end the regular season.
“We had a few guys make key plays down the stretch that really helped us come back and win,” Lundberg said.
Tyrone Wilson led the team with 22 points and 11 rebounds, Porter Peterson added 12 points and five assists and Jack Olson added 11 points and six rebounds. Daxter Lee scored eight points and had seven rebounds while Will Tuttle and Ben Schoenrock added two points each.
With the end of the regular season, NRHEG will turn its attention the Section 2AA bracket and awaits to hear its first round opponent.