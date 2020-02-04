The Blooming Prairie boys and girls basketball teams each came out ahead against Kingsland on Monday night in nonconference action.
For the boys, six different players scored at least eight points in the Awesome Blossoms’ 55-33 victory while the girls pulled away in the second half for a 64-49 win.
In Spring Valley, Parker Vaith drained one 3-pointer in each half and paced the BP boys with 11 points while Gabe Hagen chipped in 10.
Playing on her home floor, Bobbie Bruns scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Blossoms. Teammate Megan Oswald, who recently surpassed 1,000 career points, added 15 points. Blooming Prairie out-scored the Knights 18-11 at the free throw line in a game that was separated by just eight points at halftime.