The Owatonna Huskies boys soccer team (1-0, 0-0 Big 9 Conference) couldn't have asked for a better start to their season.
The Huskies welcomed the Farmington Tigers to the Owatonna Soccer Complex on Thursday evening and handed their first metro opponent in two years a bruising 6-0 defeat.
"Day one of tryouts, I saw that there was some talent here, but, again, we graduated so many skilled guys last year. We have some younger guys that are skilled, but it's going to take some time for them to get together. I saw it in our scrimmages this past weekend that there are some nice combinations there. A lot of these guys are really young. Even the seniors we have, this is there first year playing, so this is a very young squad. To come out and put six up against Farmington is pretty impressive," Owatonna head coach Bob Waypa said after the game.
Striker Ben Bangs, Garrett Karsten and Ty Svenby helped set the tone for the Huskies' offense from the jump as they aggressively pushed the ball up field, putting significant pressure on the Farmington defense. Bangs attempted multiple shots on goal before finally finding the back of the net with 31:07 remaining in the first half to give Owatonna a 1-0 lead.
"[Bangs has] been playing [varsity] since he was a freshman, so he's kind of understands it now. Last year we had five strikers and he was one of the five. Well, he knows he's kind of the guy this year. Now there's more on his shoulders. We talked before the season started and he was like, 'Yep, I want to do more and I think I can do more,'" Waypa said of his senior leader.
Karsten (24:07) and Svenby (12:06) also registered goals in the first half to give the Huskies a 3-0 lead at halftime. Thomas Hanson (23:53), Mason Cocchiarella (9:48) and Ryan Gregory (0:14) added goals in the second half to seal the victory.
While the Huskies' offense was firing on all cylinders for the majority of the game, Waypa tossed a great amount of credit to his team's midfielders as well as goalie Nils Gantert for pitching the shutout and earning the win. Owatonna dominated the overall time of possession due in large part to their midfielders not letting the ball get by them.
"The reason [Farmington] didn't get many looks, I think, is because our mids worked so well that their mids never had a chance to put a through-ball through," Waypa said.
The Huskies return to the pitch on Saturday afternoon against Hastings (0-1, 0-0 Metro East Conference). The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.