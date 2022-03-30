COACHES
Head coach: Scott Seykora, 19th year.
Assistant coaches: Dustin Thorson, 15th year; CW Wolfe, 13th year; Andrew Hopkins, 6th year; Corey Samora, 11th year.
ROSTER
Lucas Wotterng, 12, Midfield
Korbin Stricklin, 12, Goalie
Jack Sande, 12, Midfield
Sam Pfieffer, 12, Defense
Preston Meier, 12, Midfield
Elijah Mazariego, 12, Goalie
Wyatt Kriesel, 12, Defense
Lucas Jenson, 12, Attack
Tate Gferer, 12, Defense
Caleb Gehan, 12, Defense
Beckett Seykora, 11, Attack
Coda Richardson, 11, Midfield
Carter Oltmans, 11, Midfield
Joseph Lobe, 11, Defense
Porter Kuckenbecker, 11, Midfield
Joe Webster, 10, Attack
Keagen Tichy, 10, Midfield
Jack Strom, 10, Attack
Mark Sprurgeon, 10, Defense
Blake See, 10, Attack
Brandon Schulz, 10, Midfield
Marcus Rogers, 10, Defense
Evan Padgett, 10, Midfield
Lucas Mazariego, 10, Attack
Jack Kelvie, 10, Defense
Caleb Hullopeter, 10, Midfield
Henry Hilgendorf, 10, Midfield
Alexander Gorden, 10, Attack
Christian Caballero, 10, Defense
Devin Born, 10, Midfield
Tanner Wencl, 9, Defense
Hunter Spurgeon, 9, Midfield
Nolan Soller, 9, Defense
Johnny Peters, 9, Midfield
Reid Olinger, 9, Midfield
Lane Karsten, 9, Defense
Michael Heitkamp, 9, Midfield
Noah Gillespie, 9, Midfield
Mitchell Clark, 9, Midfield
KEY ATHLETES
Preston Meier: Team captain and played a large role in our midfield play last year. Committed to Concordia, WI to play lacrosse.
Sam Pfieffer: Captain, Very vocal leader of the defense. He understands the game well and has a great lacrosse IQ.
Tate Gfrerer: Team Captain. He is a great transition player. He plays Long stick middie which is a position that requires a lot of attention and is on the field most of the time when we are on defense and is very good at bringing the ball back to our offensive zone.
Korban Stricklin: Team Captain that has played Varsity goalie since he was a freshman and has put a lot of time into improving his skills.
Almost all of our Defense is returning from last year. Along with Pfieffer, Gferer and Stricklin, Wyatt Kriesel, Mark Spurgeon and Lane Karsten all have a lot of Varsity experience. We are looking for Lucas Jensen to have another great year at attack. Jack Sande was solid for us last spring as a transition midfielder and we look for him to be another strong leader on the field.
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Junior Beckett Seykora saw a little time last year as an attackman along with Sophomore Jack Strom. We look for them to step into the roles of goal scoring. Two of our top attackmen graduated last year. Also Caleb Hullopeter, Brandon Schulz, Eric Webster and a large sophomore class will be contributing roles on varsity this year.
2021 RECAP
We finished the season 12-3 overall last year. We were 7-1 in the conference and Big 9 Champions. We lost in the semifinals to Lakeville North last season.
2022 OUTLOOK
As always, we strive to finish towards the top of the big 9 Conference. We have been conference champions three out of the four years that there was an official Big 9 Conference for lacrosse. We bring back a solid defense and are looking to replace the 3 top goal scores from last year that graduated.
COMPETITION
Mankato and Northfield are the two teams to look out for. Northfield is the other school that has been a Big 9 Champion along with Owatonna in the last four seasons. We split wins with Mankato last year and they are returning a large number of players from last season so we look for them to be a contender this year as well. It will be a fun race between us three and Mayo has had some success as well.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
40 - total players
17 - returning letter winners
16 - sophomores
10 - seniors
9 - freshman
5 - juniors