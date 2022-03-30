owatonna lacrosse PREVIEW

The Owatonna boys lacrosse team is more than ready to defend their Big 9 Conference championship in the 2022 season. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

COACHES

Head coach: Scott Seykora, 19th year.

Assistant coaches: Dustin Thorson, 15th year; CW Wolfe, 13th year; Andrew Hopkins, 6th year; Corey Samora, 11th year.

ROSTER

Lucas Wotterng, 12, Midfield

Korbin Stricklin, 12, Goalie

Jack Sande, 12, Midfield

Sam Pfieffer, 12, Defense

Preston Meier, 12, Midfield

Elijah Mazariego, 12, Goalie

Wyatt Kriesel, 12, Defense

Lucas Jenson, 12, Attack

Tate Gferer, 12, Defense

Caleb Gehan, 12, Defense

Beckett Seykora, 11, Attack

Coda Richardson, 11, Midfield

Carter Oltmans, 11, Midfield

Joseph Lobe, 11, Defense

Porter Kuckenbecker, 11, Midfield

Joe Webster, 10, Attack

Keagen Tichy, 10, Midfield

Jack Strom, 10, Attack

Mark Sprurgeon, 10, Defense

Blake See, 10, Attack

Brandon Schulz, 10, Midfield

Marcus Rogers, 10, Defense

Evan Padgett, 10, Midfield

Lucas Mazariego, 10, Attack

Jack Kelvie, 10, Defense

Caleb Hullopeter, 10, Midfield

Henry Hilgendorf, 10, Midfield

Alexander Gorden, 10, Attack

Christian Caballero, 10, Defense

Devin Born, 10, Midfield

Tanner Wencl, 9, Defense

Hunter Spurgeon, 9, Midfield

Nolan Soller, 9, Defense

Johnny Peters, 9, Midfield

Reid Olinger, 9, Midfield

Lane Karsten, 9, Defense

Michael Heitkamp, 9, Midfield

Noah Gillespie, 9, Midfield

Mitchell Clark, 9, Midfield

KEY ATHLETES

Preston Meier: Team captain and played a large role in our midfield play last year. Committed to Concordia, WI to play lacrosse.

Sam Pfieffer: Captain, Very vocal leader of the defense. He understands the game well and has a great lacrosse IQ.

Tate Gfrerer: Team Captain. He is a great transition player. He plays Long stick middie which is a position that requires a lot of attention and is on the field most of the time when we are on defense and is very good at bringing the ball back to our offensive zone.

Korban Stricklin: Team Captain that has played Varsity goalie since he was a freshman and has put a lot of time into improving his skills.

Almost all of our Defense is returning from last year. Along with Pfieffer, Gferer and Stricklin, Wyatt Kriesel, Mark Spurgeon and Lane Karsten all have a lot of Varsity experience. We are looking for Lucas Jensen to have another great year at attack. Jack Sande was solid for us last spring as a transition midfielder and we look for him to be another strong leader on the field.

WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Junior Beckett Seykora saw a little time last year as an attackman along with Sophomore Jack Strom. We look for them to step into the roles of goal scoring. Two of our top attackmen graduated last year. Also Caleb Hullopeter, Brandon Schulz, Eric Webster and a large sophomore class will be contributing roles on varsity this year.

2021 RECAP

We finished the season 12-3 overall last year. We were 7-1 in the conference and Big 9 Champions. We lost in the semifinals to Lakeville North last season.

2022 OUTLOOK

As always, we strive to finish towards the top of the big 9 Conference. We have been conference champions three out of the four years that there was an official Big 9 Conference for lacrosse. We bring back a solid defense and are looking to replace the 3 top goal scores from last year that graduated.

COMPETITION

Mankato and Northfield are the two teams to look out for. Northfield is the other school that has been a Big 9 Champion along with Owatonna in the last four seasons. We split wins with Mankato last year and they are returning a large number of players from last season so we look for them to be a contender this year as well. It will be a fun race between us three and Mayo has had some success as well.

IMPORTANT NUMBERS

40 - total players

17 - returning letter winners

16 - sophomores

10 - seniors

9 - freshman

5 - juniors

