ST. PETER -- The Owatonna bowling team had a strong day at the South Central Conference Tournament last Saturday at KingPins Lanes in St. Peter.
The Huskies started the day by finishing second among seven teams in the eight-game qualifier, earning a place in the four-team championship bracket.
Owatonna faced Faribault in the semifinal match and won the two-game total pins format 385-353, setting up the championship match against St. Peter.
Both teams finished the regular season with identical 12-2 records on top of the conference with St. Peter being awarded the title by tiebreaker.
O Saturday, Owatonna came out blazing with games of 253 and 215 to defeat the Knights, 468-421, and capture the conference tournament championship and a spot in the state playoffs.
The Huskies will bowl next at the Class AA South Regional tournament at Shakopee Lanes on Saturday. The top 12 of 20 teams will move on to the AA state tournament in Alexandria on December 7. Owatonna finished the season ranked No. 7 in the state.
Garrett LaPlount, Caden Reichl, Blake Grunzke each earned First-Team All-Conference recognition and Nic Hill earned a spot on the third team in his rookie campaign. They will bowl in the All-Conference State Tournament on Saturday, Nov, 30 at AMF Southtown.
LaPlount, Reichl and Grunzke finished in the top six boys in the conference regular season and will compete in the MHSB Boys Singles State Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Blainbrook Bowl in Blaine. LaPlount finished in the top 15 out of 1,850 high school bowlers in the state and earned a coveted spot on the prestigious All-State Team.
NOTES
All except Nic Hill (Medford), Blake Grunzke (Albert Lea) and Caden Reichl (Albert Lea) are from Owatonna…The Owatonna Blue JV and Silver JV teams made it a clean sweep on the day for Owatonna, battling through the 10-team field and meeting in the championship match with Blue edging Silver for the JV conference tournament championship.