Owatonna girls soccer coach Nate Gendron could be heard reminding his players just before they scattered onto the field for the second half against Northfield that now wasn’t time ease off the gas pedal.
Sure, the Huskies had strung-together a stellar first half — perhaps their best 40-minute stretch of the entire season — and built a two-goal lead, but Gendron wanted to make sure his players knew they were tussling with an opponent that wasn’t going to go down without a fight, reinforced by the fact that the Raiders had not only maintained close 50% of possession to that point, but had dominated set plays and had proven they could close around the net when given the opportunity.
When those chances arrived in the second half, Northfield didn’t blink.
Cashing in on a pair of free kicks, the Raiders scored two goals in the game’s final 16 minutes and escaped the Owatonna Soccer Complex with a 3-3 draw on a night where they never led and trailed for more than 70 minutes.
In a season that has produced an inordinate number in deadlocks due to the MSHSL’s decision to scratch overtime sessions due to the concerns associated with the coronavirus, Owatonna — which received scoring contributions from Ezra Oien, Hillary Haarstad and Lily Sampson — had been one of the few teams in the Big Nine Conference to escape the first four weeks of the season without a draw and appeared destined to keep that streak going on Thursday night after taking a 3-1 lead deep into the second half.
As the game crept past the midway point of the final stanza, the Huskies had held strong against a Raiders’ offense that had manufactured some promising scoring chances over the previous 20-plus minutes, but simply hadn’t connected that final dot.
That changed in the 65th minute.
After darting toward the net just as teammate Cecelia Kivell connected with a free kick and sent it sailing directly toward the goal, Evelyn Salgado found herself in perfect position to strike a rebound directly into the back of the net amidst a cluster of players that had funneled toward the left upright.
Roughly 11 minutes later, Millie Bouvin provided the equalizer by scoring on a rebound that materialized on a free kick from a similar angle and about 12 yards deeper from the Raiders’ previous goal. Bouvin's shot — which came from directly in front of the net and skipped past two Owatonna defenders and just beyond Greta Korbel’s out-stretched fingertips with 6:04 on the clock — capped a fervent stretch of play that featured dangerous scoring chances by both teams over the previous 10 minutes.
Owatonna's Abby Vetsch nearly scored at the 11:55-mark when her shot rolled inches wide of the upright and was followed by a Sampson shot that flew just high of the crossbar.
Though the result was Owatonna’s first tie of the season, it was Northfield’s third deadlock in the last five games alone. For the season, the Big Nine’s 12 programs have combined for 16 draws from nine different teams.
Oien got the scoring started for the Huskies less than two minutes into the game, finishing from in close after Ari Shornock chipped a pass in her direction from the far side of the field near the left sideline.
Ava Stanchina briefly leveled the score with 25:19 on the clock before Haarstad put OHS back on top less than a minute later. Sampson scored the final goal of the first half in the 32nd-minute to give the Huskies a 3-1 lead.
Owatonna (4-2-1) will look to get back on track on Tuesday when they travel to Winona.