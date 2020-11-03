One of the biggest strengths for the Bethlehem Academy volleyball team is its serving ability. That — and an impressive showing for the front row — was on display as the Cardinals downed Medford on Monday night in Faribault.
The Cardinals (6-1) narrowly won the first two sets, but the Class A No. 10-ranked Tigers (3-3) kept hopes of a victory alive with a third-set victory. Bethlehem Academy ultimately prevailed in a 25-12, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20 victory.
Hits into the net and miscommunications on in-between balls troubled the Tigers and their opposition not only took advantage of the free points, but frustrated Medford with a strong net-front presence.
By game’s end, the Cardinals had three players combining for 17 solo blocks and six players combined for 38 assisted blocks.
Kate Trump, whose head coach Chris Bothun applauded for her serves after the game, tied for the team-lead in aces with two. Reagan Kangas also had two aces. Ellie Cohen, Mia Potter and Brianna Radatz each had one.
“We have become a very strong serving team,” Bothun said. “It has definitely benefited us. It helps throw a lot of teams out of system. It gives an opportunity to run our offense, rather than always being on defense.”
The Cardinals may not be the most aggressive, hard-hitting team in the conference, but they can be the most aggravating to play against. Multiple times the Cardinals kept a rally alive after a block and some back-and-forth only to tip a ball right to the spot the Tigers had just vacated.
Medford head coach Missy Underdahl felt her team had trouble adjusting. While the Tigers needed and fed off of Kinsey Cronin’s play, others had to step up too if the Tigers were to come all the way back.
“She brings a lot of energy onto the court,” Underdahl said of Cronin. “We can't rely on Kinsey when she's in there to get a big enough cushion to then be able to get through the game. Someone else has to step up and take control when she's off the court and bring that energy level back up.”
The Tigers led in all four sets. After brief lead by the Cardinals in the first set and neither team pulling ahead, the Tigers possessed a 23-21 advantage. The Cardinals surged back with four straight points to win 25-23.
The Tigers held a 7-3 lead in the second set, but surrendered that edge as well.
In the third set, which was the most evenly played, the Medford overcame its own miscues to take the set 25-23. In order to avoid a sweep, the Tigers relied on senior Kensey Cronin.
Cronin provided the energy and kills necessary to keep the Tigers in it. Yet in the fourth set, the errors again squandered an early lead and the Cardinals pulled away to win 25-20.
Cohen led the Cardinals with 12 kills and 10 digs. Lindsay Hanson had nine kills and nine solo blocks. Radatz led the Cardinals with 24 digs. Potter and Kangas each tallied 15 digs, while Kangas paced the offensive attack with 29 assists.
Bethlehem Academy travels to Hayfield for its next match on Thursday. Medford, playing through a road-heavy portion of the schedule, travels to Blooming Prairie on Thursday.
It’s clear moving forward, both teams want to reach a new peak performance as each team faces Gopher Valley Conference opponents for a second time.
The Tigers are in a position to learn from the loss and build back up. With both teams in Section 1A, the Tigers want to fine tune some aspects of their game before possibly facing the Cardinals in the section tournament as they did last season in a quarterfinal.
For the Cardinals, a team with only two seniors, the confidence in this shortened season is rising.
“We've seen a lot of success from game to game,” Bothun said of her team which has won four straight. “I think that has really helped build our confidence. We hold our heads high. We come out expecting to do good things.”