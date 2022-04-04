Bobbie Bruns was on her way home from a softball game last May and on her way to meet friends for some food. Then, a routine car ride turned disastrous for the star athlete at Blooming Prairie High School.
Bruns was in a car crash — which led to a badly broken femur to put her sports career on a major pause. She lost out on softball in the spring and AAU basketball in the summer to disrupt her hopes of getting recruited to play collegiate basketball.
Given the severity of the injury, there were concerns about when Blooming Prairie’s star senior point guard would be able to make it to the court for basketball in the ensuing 2021-22 girls basketball season.
But one thing was for sure: Bruns was going to be back. After her dedication to get back onto the court for a senior season that saw her finish as one of the greatest Awesome Blossoms to wear a Blooming Prairie jersey, Bruns earned the honor of being the Owatonna People’s Press All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“My [physical trainer] told me he wasn’t going to give me a for sure that I’d be back for basketball, but it was doable,” Bruns said. “But then I started going two days a week to try to make sure I was ready, but it was still up in the air if I’d be back.”
The road of recovery didn’t start until nearly the end of July and it wasn’t until October that Bruns was able to start running and other strenuous activities.
Through the good days and the bad days, Bruns stuck with it with the end goal of making it back to the court, which even included making sure her rehab exercises extended to vacation.
From being in the crash to rehabbing her leg to gradually getting herself back into the game, when the Awesome Blossoms hit the floor for their season opener against Kingsland on Nov. 30, Bruns was ready to go.
What was originally a question if she’d even be back in time turned into a career-high 30-point performance that helped her surpass the illustrious 1,000 career point mark.
“I was really anxious to get back out on the floor,” Bruns said. “I hadn’t played in awhile, but also I was just really nervous like it was the game leading into my 1,000th point, my first game back, the season opener of my senior year. There was just a lot of nerves, but that comes with any basketball game.”
On the court, Bruns served a crucial role as not only one of the few senior leaders on the team, but tasked with helping carry heavy loads on a relatively young and inexperienced Blooming Prairie team.
Blooming Prairie looked to her for scoring while being the primary ball-handler, finding teammates for open shots and fighting for rebounds and steals. She finished the year averaging 17.3 points per game, 3.0 rebounds per game, 4.7 assists per game and 3.6 steals per game.
That all helped Blooming Prairie notch its fifth consecutive winning season.
In the process, Bruns chiseled her name the the Blooming Prairie recorded books after recording career highs in points, assists, steals and rebounds and breaking the program's single season record for assists (122), the single game scoring record with 37 points against Randolph, finished with the second most amount of points scored in a season (449) and the fourth most steals in a season (93).
Bruns also finished as the school’s record holder for career assists by passing the original record of 300 with an outstanding 451 assists, finished second in career steals (328) and career 3-pointers made (139), third in scoring (1,448), career free throws made (313) and career assist to turnover ratio (1.56).
“To start the season with a new group of girls, most of which didn’t have much experience at the varsity level, then with the questions about Bobbie’s health and whether she was going to play, there were just so many unknowns in the beginning,” said Blooming Prairie girls head coach and Bobbie’s father John Bruns. “For her to come back and play the first game and play at the leve she did in the first game was huge for our team. She was definitely the leader on the floor for our team and really made everyone around her better.”
As the only returning starter from the 2020-21 team, Bruns helped lead by example and found ways to make sure the team was able to play well as a whole, which especially came in handy if she ever had an inevitable off-night.
Her impact on the team is going to be felt for a couple seasons with some of the girls that stepped up alongside Bobbie throughout the season are going to be the ones carrying the Blossoms to success in the future.
As for Bobbie, her major injury and lack of AAU basketball over the summer couldn’t keep her away from the collegiate ranks as she’s on her way to play for the Gustavus Adolphus College Gusties come the return of basketball season.
Bruns goes down as undoubtedly one of the greatest to play for the Blossoms with a fantastic ending to a phenomenal career, but it took a whole other level of determination and hard work to just be able to get to where she is now.
“The stats are cool, but it’s the memories that I made with the girls that I’m going to take with me and the people who got me to that point to be able to put up those numbers, which are great,” Bobbie Bruns said. “Every basket I scored came with an assist from someone else and just the little things that the girls do behind the scenes that allow me to get those things. I really give full credit to them and the coaches I’ve had throughout the years.”