Tigers can't catch Cyclones in season-opening loss

MEDFORD — AJ Vandereide played the part of the projected preseason all-conference performer, but it wasn't nearly enough as the Medford boys basketball team opened the season with a 72-48 loss to St. Clair in nonconference action.
Vandereide — a smooth, 6-foot-5-inch swingman — missed his first shot from the field within the game’s opening 10 seconds, but that’s just about the only thing that didn’t go right for the sophomore as he made 8 of his next 11 shots and finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Kael Hermanstorfer added nine points and 12 rebounds off the bench.
As for the rest of the Medford rotation, things didn't go quite as well. Maintaining a breakneck pace from the opening whistle until the final horn, the Tigers connected on just 6 of 34 shots in the first half and fell behind by 21 points at the break.
MHS clawed its way back into the game after intermission and cut the deficit to 14 points, but simply didn’t have enough in the tank to reasonably threaten the lead and ultimately lost by 24 points.
The Tigers (0-1 obverall) also didn’t do themselves any favors by committing 26 turnovers, 16 of which came in the opening half.
“We won’t win any games if that continues,” Medford coach Todd Schneider said. “We are lacking a strong point guard this season, and it showed last night. St. Clair is also a balanced, disciplined, athletic team with good shooters.”
Medford — which held its own on the glass against the Cylcones and finished with 13 offensive rebounds — plays again against United South Central on Friday at home.
St. Clair drained eight shots from beyond the arc, four of which came from Connor Andree, and won its season-opener for the fourth time in five years.
ST. CLAIR 72, MEDFORD 48
Medford scoring: Devon Federly 7, Jordan Edel 3, Jerone Chavis 6, Jerry Sutcliffe 1, AJ Vandereide 16, Henry Grayson 2, Kael Hermanstorfer 9, Sebastian Duncan 2, Gunner 2.