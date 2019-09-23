BURNSVILLE — Heading north and taking part in the ultra-competitive Class A Volleyball Showcase, No. 9-ranked Medford got a decent barometer of where it stands with roughly three weeks remaining in the regular season.
Bottom line, things didn’t come easy as the Tigers followed a 2-0 record on Friday with a trio of losses on Saturday at the thorny tournament at Burnsville High School.
“We did a lot of good things throughout the tournament,” Medford coach Missy Underdahl said. “It is a nice tournament to attend because you see great competition at the midpoint of your season and you still have a lot of time left to work on the areas that you need to improve.”
The fourth-ranked Tigers began the two-day event with back-to-back wins over Cleveland (25-11, 25-22) and Fosston (25-21, 25-20) before losing to No. 2-ranked W-E-M (25-15, 16-25, 9-15), No. 7-ranked Kittleson County Central (23-25, 25-27) and unranked MACCRAY (21-25, 22-25).
The Tigers started the second day against the rival Buccaneers and came out of the gates strong, winning its one-and-only set of the day by a convincing 25-16 margin.
“We attacked the ball well and did a great job of moving the ball around the court,” Underdahl said.
The Bucs, who travel to Medford on Thursday for a high-profile Gopher Conference match at 7:15 p.m., quickly turned things around and took advantage of several Medford errors in the final two games en route to a 2-1 victory.
The Tigers matched Kittleson County Central blow-for-blow, but simply couldn’t get over the hump and lost due in large part of their struggles at the service line in a match that was decided by the minimum four total points.
“We had seven serve-errors in the game along with 17 hitting errors,” Underdahl said. “When you are playing good teams you can't afford to give them that many points. We were flat and just could never get any runs going.”
Against MACCRAY, Underdahl said her team was hampered by error in a 2-0 setback.
Kinsey Cornin led the Tigers with 41 kills in the five matches. Emma Kniefel and Alyvia Johnson added 31 kills apiece.