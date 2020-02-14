The Owatonna boys basketball team enjoyed a distinct size advantage against Faribault on Friday night.
And they used it.
Dominating on the glass and maintaining their recent string of productive shooting from beyond the arc, the Huskies secured their eighth win in 10 outings and pulled away for an 88-60 victory in Big Nine Conference action on Friday night at the OHS gymnasium.
In fact, if it wasn’t for stellar effort by the Falcons’ Abdi Abdullahi, the final margin would have been much, much wider. The lean 6-foot-5 guard tied Owatonna’s Evan Dushek for a game-high 24 points, connecting on 9 of 13 shots overall while shooting a sizzling 80% from beyond the arc.
Before its offense reached top gear in the second half, the Huskies (13-9 overall, 11-7 Big Nine) sustained a relatively comfortable cushion on the scoreboard for most of the opening frame, largely thanks to its significant rebounding advantage. In fact, it was Zach Stransky’s offensive rebound and put-back right before the halftime buzzer that gave Owatonna its first double-digit lead of the game at 38-28.
When all was said and done, Owatonna out-rebounded the Falcons 43-33 overall and 17-7 on the offensive glass. Couple that with Faribault's 20 turnovers and the chief elements for the near 30-point final deficit come into focus. Dushek led the way with 11 rebounds and Payton Beyer added nine.
OHS sophomore sharp-shooter Brayden Williams scored 19 points, corralled six rebounds and racked up four steals. Isaac Oppegard contributed 16 points and four rebounds.
The Huskies — who fell behind 5-0 after Abdullahi sank the first of his four 3-pointers roughly three minutes into the game — grabbed their first lead with 13 minutes, 8 seconds remaining prior to the break on a bucket from Williams and progressively added to their advantage as the first half chugged along.
Owatonna threatened to extend its advantage into double digits well before Stransky’s last-second layup, but each time Abdullahi would counter on the other end with a bucket to pump new life into the Falcons.
When the second half rolled around, Owatonna’s offense quickly found traction and pinned 50 points on board in the game’s final 18 minutes. Six of the Huskies’ 16 field goals came from beyond the arc as Oppegard, Williams and Ty Creger each drained a pair of 3-pointers after the break.
Owatonna held Faribault (3-18, 2-15) to just 37% from the field in the first half, and though the Falcons shot an even 50% overall after the break, their offensive production was curtailed by an aggressive Huskies’ defense that forced the majority of the Falcons’ turnovers in the stretch.
GOING DEEP
Roughly 46% of the total shots attempted by both teams came from beyond the arc and the production was split almost exactly down the middle. The Falcons drained five shots from deep in each half while Owatonna went 5-for-15 in the first and 6-for-17 in the second.
Oppegard and Williams each rang-up four 3-pointers while Ty Creger made good on both of his triples in the second half.
Abdullahi and John Palmer combined to shoot 8-for-13 from deep.
LOOKING AHEAD
Owatonna: On paper, the Huskies will be favored in their final four games of the regular season, the last three of which will be played at the OHS gymnasium.
On Tuesday, Owatonna will make the long trip to Winona for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off before hosting Rochester John Marshall on Feb. 21, Mankato West on Feb. 24 and Northfield on Feb. 28.
After a decent start that included six wins in their first 11 games, the Winhawks have fallen into a bit of a funk and dropped seven of their last 11 outings — including a 65-58 setback to Faribault on Feb. 11 — to fall to 10-12 overall and 7-11 in conference games.
Faribault: The Falcons will squeeze their final five conference games into an 11-day stretch, starting with back-to-back home games against Rochester JM on Monday and Mankato West on Tuesday.
Owatonna 88, Faribault 60
Owatonna scoring: Brayden Williams 19, Payton Beyer 2,Isaac Oppegard 16, Evan Dushek 24, Nolan Burmeister 5, Ty Creger 6, Carson DeKam 3, Zach Stransky 4, Abdi Isman 5. Elijah Lowell 1, Lincoln Maher 2, Lane Versteeg 1.
Faribault scoring: Abdi Abdullahi 24, John Palmer 14, Hunter Nelson 6, Alex Gardner 3, Evan Larson 7, Devin Lockerby 2, Nick Flom 2, Alex Leet 2.
Halftime: Owatonna 38, Faribault 28.