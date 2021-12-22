After dropping five straight games following a season-opening victory, the Owatonna girls basketball team returned to the win column with Tuesday's 71-53 win against Big 9 Conference and Section 1-4A foe Northfield.
Shots were falling for Owatonna, which finished the game shooting 51% from the field and 66% on 3-pointers with four Huskies scoring in double digits, including a big game for senior forward Lexi Mendenhall.
Mendenhall led the way for Owatonna scorers with 19 points after shooting 6-for-8 inside the arc and going 1-for-2 on 3-pointers beyond the arc. On top of that, she also recorded four rebounds and two steals.
Senior center Audrey Simon backed her up with 14 points, four rebounds and one steal while shooting 5-for-10 from the field and knocking down four of her five free throw attempts.
Hillary Haarstad and Ari Shornock both recorded 10 points each with Haarstad going a perfect 5-for-5 on field goals and Shornock going 2-for-5 and making all six of her free throws. Haarstad also added three steals and Shornocks had two steals, two rebounds and one block.
The Huskies were also able to spread the wealth on offense with Holly Buytaert recording seven points, Avery Ahrens with five points, Taylor Schlauderaff with four points and Lauren Sommers with two points.
Another thing that helped the Huskies pick up their second road win of the season was staying active in the passing lanes. As a team, they combined for 17 steals.
The Huskies saw a three-steal performance from Schlauderaff, Ahrens, Buytaert and Haarstad. Mendenhall and Shornock had two each and Simon had one as well.
The win over Northfield is a step in the right direction for Owatonna, but there’s plenty of ground to make up on if it wants to jump to the top of the conference standings.
Austin (5-0 conference) sits at the top of the Big 9 with Mankato East (4-0), John Marshall (4-1) and Mankato West (4-2) trailing right behind. Owatonna is tied with Winona and Northfield with one conference win in the bottom half of the conference.
Regular season games in December are all wrapped up for the Huskies, who are slated to play in the Rotary Holiday Classic in Rochester on Dec. 28 and 29 before returning home Jan. 4 against Winona.