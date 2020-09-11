FARIBAULT — The Owatonna girls tennis team made quick work of its traditional Big Nine Conference rival and secured its second shutout of the season with a 7-0 victory over Faribault on Thursday.
The results, at least on paper, paint a picture of a match that contained little drama as the Huskies out-scored the Falcons 48-6 overall at singles.
Each individual position notched at least one 6-0 victory and the closest Faribault came to making things interesting came at the No. 3 spot where Lindsay Rauenhorst followed a 6-0 defeat against Owatonna’s Alex Huemoeller with 6-3 loss.
After dropping her season-opener against Mankato West, Olivia Herzog won her third consecutive match at the top position with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Kylie Patricka.
Doubles wasn’t much tighter as each of Owatonna’s combinations won by at least three games. The No. 3 pair of Alivia Schuster and Emma Herzog secured the line shutout and sailed to a 6-2, 6-0 victory.
Owatonna returns home for its next match on Tuesday when it hosts Albert Lea at 4:30 p.m.
Friday’s match against Rochester Century was not finished prior to the People’s Press deadline and will appear online this weekend at Owatonna.com.
Owatonna 7, Faribault 0
SINGLES
No. 1 Olivia Herzog (O) def. Kylie Patricka 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Megan Johnson (O) def. Stacie Patricka 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 Alex Huemoeller (O) def. Lindsay Rauenhorst 6-0, 6-3; No. 4 Olivia McDermott (O) def. Nell Gibbs 6-1, 6-0
DOUBLES
No. 1 Caitlynne Bussert/Cora Barrett (O) def. Rylie Starkson 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 Lauren Thamert/Klara Blacker (O) def. Hailey Reuvers/Ashley Rost 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 Alivia Schuster/Emma Herzog (O) def. Bailey Peterson/Olivia Bolster 6-2, 6-0