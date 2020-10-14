The Owatonna boys and girls soccer teams will be hosting the first of what could ultimately prove to be four combined Section 1-AA games on Thursday evening and attendance to these contests will be limited to those who have purchased advanced tickets only.
Reserved seating was made available to the immediate families of the players last week and there will be no general admittance or “walk-ups” permitted on Thursday or next Tuesday, if applicable.
Attendance is being severely-restricted based on the latest COVID-19 social distancing guidelines published by current Minnesota State High School League and in accordance with recommendations made by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Both the Owatonna boys and girls received the No. 2 seed in the eight-team section tournament and, ironically, open against No. 7 Rochester John Marshall at the Owatonna Soccer Complex. The boys are slated to begin at 5 p.m. and will be followed by the girls on the same field at 7 p.m.
If the Huskies advance, they will host the section semifinals on Oct. 20 in a similar doubleheader format.
A GLANCE AT THE MATCHUPS
On the boys side, Owatonna (6-3-1) defeated the Rockets (2-8-1) at home by a score of 2-0 on Sept. 22. John Marshall’s only two victories during the regular season came against Faribault and Albert Lea, which combined for an overall record of 3-16-0. The Rockets enter the playoffs having snapped a season-long four-game losing streak in their latest outing against ALHS on Oct. 6.
If OHS wins, they will host either No. 4 Rochester Mayo (7-3-1) or New Prague (6-4-0).
Northfield (9-1-1) was awarded the top seed and will host winless Farmington (0-11-0) and is on the same side of the bracket as No. 6 Lakeville South (2-4-5) and No. 3 Rochester Century (8-2-1).
For the girls, the Huskies (7-2-1) are 5-0-1 in their last six games and capped the first of two three-game winning streaks this season by defeating the pesky Rockets, 2-1, on the road on Sept. 22.
John Marshall started the season 0-3-0, but is 4-3-1 since with its only losses in the span coming by a single apiece. They played top-seeded, Rochester Century, to a scoreless draw on Sept. 18 and have lost by no more than one point since Sept. 3.
The winner plays either No. 4 Rochester Mayo (5-3-3) or No. 5 Farmington (4-3-4) on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
In the other two matchups, No. 8 Lakeville South travels to No. 1 Rochester Century and No. 6 New Prague plays at No. 3 Northfield.