GIRLS HOCKEY
Owatonna 6, Albert Lea 2
The Huskies used four goals in the first period to guide them past a good Tigers team (9-6) Wednesday evening. Owatonna now boasts a record of 15-2 overall.
Sydney Hunst (2), Elizabeth Radel, Ezra Oien, Olivia Herzog, and Grace Wolfe all scored goals for the Huskies with Radel's being the freshman's first of the season. Of the Huskies' 298 total points this season, 162 (54.3%) have been scored by underclassmen. Wolfe (2), Molly Atchterkirch, Lilly Hunst, Anna Herzog, Sarah Snitker, and Abby Vetsch all registered assists.
Owatonna wraps up their regular season on Thursday against Mankato West (4-11).
BOYS SWIM AND DIVE
Owatonna's Jacob Fast qualified for the state diving tournament Wednesday afternoon, finishing third overall in the Section 1AA postseason tournament. Fast, as well as teammate Matthew Larson, were recently named to the All-Conference dive team and coach Kasey Anderson was named the Big 9 Coach of the Year.
Fast will compete at the University of Minnesota on Thursday, March 18 at 12 p.m.
WRESTLING
Blue Earth Area 33, Medford 27
The Tigers' hot run came to a conclusion Wednesday night as Medford fell in a tight match with Blue Earth Area during the second round of the Section 2A postseason tournament.
Tommy Elwood (106; fall), Alex Helgeson (126; 5-3 decision), Derek Bartosch (132; 18-6 major decision), Charley Elwood (145; tech fall), Garron Hoffman (152; 7-1 decision), Josiah Hedensten (182; 9-4 decision), and Brennon Hoffman (220; 5-1 decision) picked up wins for Medford.