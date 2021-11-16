Stepping onto their home ice to start the third period Tuesday, the Owatonna Huskies desperately needed some type of response.
Outplayed and outshot through two periods, the Huskies got the response it needed to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead in the span of seconds against the East Ridge Raptors thanks to junior defender Madelyn Simon and sophomore forward Samantha Bogen.
“Being able to go up against somebody we don’t know and find a win in the last few minutes of the game, being able to close it out the way that we did was spectacular for the start of the year,” Owatonna head coach Tony Cloud said. “The girls said it in the locker room, they can’t wait to see where it takes us the rest of the year.”
The Huskies entered the third period needing to get more shots in the East Ridge zone. They were outshot by the Raptors 10-5 in the first period and were almost even at 4-3 shots in favor of East Ridge in the second.
The third period went the complete opposite way. Just seconds after the puck drop to start the third, the Huskies crossed the blue line and fired a shot at the Raptors netminder, signaling what was to come.
Just over four minutes into the period, sophomore forward Izzy Radel dumped the puck off to Madelyn Simon, who was patrolling in the high slot. She got the puck, skated in a bit and fired a high wrist shot that snuck past the shoulder of East Ridge’s goaltender to bring the game to 1-1.
“Just getting that first one and making it an even hockey game was a huge energy boost to the team after weathering the first period and being down 1-0 through two (periods),” Cloud said. “Just realizing they’re back in the game and it’s a new game.”
Simon’s goal brought a new wave of momentum to Owatonna’s bench and riding that wave of momentum, Cloud sent out his top line of Olivia Herzog, Ezra Oien and Samantha Bogen with one message: “Get another one.”
Nearly 30 seconds later, the top line worked its magic and put the Huskies ahead for the first time.
Oien got the puck in the offensive zone and found a backdoor pass to Bogen, who buried it into the back of the net to give Owatonna its 2-1 lead before some were even done celebrating Simon’s goal.
When everything was all said and done, it outshot East Ridge 12-5 and gave it the upper hand on shot totals with it leading 20-19 overall after the third-period surge.
East Ridge came out strong in the opening period of the game and took early control of the game, which became the big reason why Owatonna needed the response it had in the third period.
“They outplayed us in the first period for sure, I think we kind of got momentum back in the second period with our puck control,” Cloud said. “First period of the season, just trying to figure things out and figuring out our pace of play against a good time like East Ridge and they were definitely skating well and taking it to us.
“Once we got comfortable, once we were able to understand what we had to do to match up with them, it made a big difference in our girls' confidence.”
Outside of the lone goal in the first period, goalie Ava Wolfe returned to her normal self and posted 18 saves on 19 shots from the Raptors for a .947 save percentage in her 51 minutes in front of the net.
Owatonna was whistled for three separate penalties over the course of the final two periods and Owatonna's penalty kill unit went a perfect 3-for-3 with two kills coming in the third period where the Raptors recorded five total shots in 17 minutes.
With the final buzzer sounding for Owatonna’s 2-1 win, the Huskies start out their 2021-22 campaign 1-0 and will have the chance to go 2-0 when they travel to Mankato on Thursday to take on Mankato East at 7:15 p.m. at the Mankato All Seasons Arena.