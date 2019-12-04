SOUTH ST. PAUL — After a less-and-satisfying loss to begin the season just four days prior, the last thing the Owatonna boys hockey team wanted to do was fall behind against a capable South St. Paul team on Tuesday, but that’s exactly what happened when Owen Ramirez slipped a shot to the back of the net in the middle of the opening period.
This time, though, the Huskies controlled the narrative, and instead if succumbing in another nonconference game on the road, flexed their muscles in the final two frames and cruised to a 5-1 victory Doug Woog Arena.
Adding to the already frustrating predicament of falling behind for the second straight game was the fact that the Huskies out-shot the Packers, 8-4, in the opening stanza and skated without drawing a single whistle. Yet after 17 minutes of action Ramirez’s goal at the 10:14-mark stood as the only points on the board.
However, Owatonna quickly asserted itself in the second and leveled the score when Taylor Bogen rang the bell less than two minutes into the period. Casey Johnson and Zach Kubicek were both credited with assists.
Less than four minutes later, Devin Rousch provided the game-winning goal on a shot set up by Kubicek and Dom Valento.
Having taken the lead and completely stolen momentum, Owatonna kept its foot on the gas and padded its lead when Kubicek scored at 10:01 of the second half before Collin Pederson found the back of the net at the 4:13-mark of the third.
Kubicek, who led the team with four total points, rounded out the scoring and solidified the final margin with a goal at the 10:13-mark of the third.
Owatonna goalie Zach Wiese was especially busy in the second period, gobbling up 12 of his 20 saves in the stanza, and allowed the Huskies' offense to go to work on the other side of the ice. For the season, Wiese has stopped 42 of 47 shots (89.4%) in two games.
FACE-OFFS
Both teams came into the night having played just one game apiece against the same opponent, Apple Valley. The Huskies lost to the Eagles, 4-1, while the Packers settled for a 2-2 deadlock…Owatonna finished an effective 2-for-6 on power plays. The Packers ended 0-for-4…The teams combined for 24 shots-on-goal in the second period (12 apiece).
UP NEXT
Owatonna: The Huskies continue their season-opening road trip with a long bus ride to Winona on Thursday for a 7 p.m. showdown with the Winhawks.
South St. Paul: The Packers host Minneapolis at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
OWATONNA 5, SOUTH ST. PAUL 1
FIRST PERIOD
SSP—Owen Ramirez, 10:14
SECOND PERIOD
O—Taylor Bogan (Casey Johnson, Zach Kubicek), 1:57
O—Devin Rousch (Zach Kubicek, Dom Valento), 4:31, PP
O—Zach Kubicek (Casey Johnson, Dom Valento), 10:01, PP
THIRD PERIOD
O—Collin Pederson (Aaron Bangs), 4:13
O—Zach Kubicek (Casey Johnson), 10:13